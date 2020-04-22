Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Protective Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Personal Protective Equipment market accounted for $47.16 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $98.27 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.



Rising regulations at workplace and high growth in developing economies are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high price of specialized clothing and tariff and non-tariff barriers are restraining the market growth.



Based on end-user, the manufacturing segment is likely to have a huge demand owing to rising workforce in countries such as U.S., Japan, India, Germany, and China manufacturing sector requires cluster of these equipments as the industry involves diverse task areas. For example, wielding industry utilizes helmet, hand shields or glasses for the safeguard of eyes, which shields from radiation, intense light, and irritation & chemical burns.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing manufacturers and worker's consciousness in regards to occupational safety measures. Rising accidents at work environment are also likely to boost product demand in this region. The population in this region is particular aware about the safety standards and follows them faithfully in all working conditions, in all end-use industries. Additionally, advancement in this region can also be attributed to the growth of the market segments such as automotive, aerospace, etc.



Some of the key players profiled in the Personal Protective Equipment Market include 3M Company, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd, Ansell Limited, Avon Rubber P.L.C, Cardinal Health Inc, E.D. Bullard Company, Gateway Safety Inc, Grolls AB, Honeywell International Inc, Interspiro AB, JSP Ltd, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kwintet AB, Lakeland Industries Inc, Latchways Plc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Personal Protective Equipment Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Head Protection

5.2.1 Bump Caps

5.2.2 Safety Helmets & Hard Hats

5.3 Hearing Protection (Earplugs)

5.4 Eye & Face Protection

5.4.1 Face Shield

5.4.2 Head Gear

5.4.3 Safety Goggles

5.4.4 Safety Spectacles

5.4.5 Welding Shields

5.5 Protective Clothing

5.5.1 Chemical Defending Garments

5.5.2 Clean Room Protective Clothing

5.5.3 Flame Retardant Apparel

5.5.4 Full Body Suits

5.5.5 High-Visibility Protective Clothing

5.5.6 Limited General-Use Protective Clothing

5.5.7 Mechanical Protective Clothing

5.5.8 Surgical Gowns

5.5.9 Safety Vest

5.6 Foot & Leg Protection Equipment

5.6.1 Leather

5.6.2 Leggings

5.6.3 Polyurethane

5.6.4 Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.6.5 Rubber

5.6.6 Safety Boots and Shoes

5.6.7 Other Foot & Leg Protection Equipments

5.6.7.1 Toe Guards

5.6.7.2 Metatarsal Guards

5.7 Respiratory Protection

5.7.1 Air Purifying Respirators (APR)

5.7.2 Airline Respirators

5.7.3 Emergency Escape Breathing Apparatus

5.7.4 Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA)

5.7.4.1 Fire Service

5.7.4.2 Industrial

5.7.5 Supplied Air Respirators

5.8 Hand & Arm Protection

5.8.1 Wrist Cuffs and Armlets

5.8.2 Elbow Protectors

5.8.3 Protective Leather Gloves

5.8.4 Durable Gloves

5.8.4.1 Chemical Handling gloves

5.8.4.2 Mechanical Gloves

5.8.4.3 Thermal/Flame retardant gloves

5.8.5 Disposable Gloves

5.8.5.1 Gloves Type

5.8.5.1.1 Surgical & Examination Gloves

5.8.5.1.2 General Purpose Gloves

5.8.5.1.3 Clean Room/Sterile Gloves

5.8.5.2 Gloves Material

5.8.5.2.1 Natural Rubber Gloves

5.8.5.2.2 Neoprene Gloves

5.8.5.2.3 Nitrile Gloves

5.8.5.2.4 Vinyl Gloves

5.8.6 Other Hand & Arm Protections

5.8.6.1 Barrier Creams

5.8.6.2 Mitts

5.9 Fall Protection

5.9.1 Full Body Harness

5.9.2 Body Belts

5.9.3 Hard Goods

5.9.4 Rescue Kits

5.9.5 Soft Goods



6 Global Personal Protective Equipment Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Transportation

6.3 Oil & Gas

6.4 Mining

6.5 Manufacturing

6.6 Healthcare/Pharmaceutical

6.7 Food Industry

6.8 Fire Fighting

6.9 Construction

6.10 Chemicals



7 Global Personal Protective Equipment Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 3M Company

9.2 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

9.3 Ansell Limited

9.4 Avon Rubber PLC

9.5 Cardinal Health Inc.

9.6 E.D. Bullard Company

9.7 Gateway Safety Inc.

9.8 Grolls AB

9.9 Honeywell International Inc

9.10 Interspiro AB

9.11 JSP Ltd.

9.12 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

9.13 Kwintet AB

9.14 Lakeland Industries Inc.

9.15 Latchways PLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jl1j36

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900