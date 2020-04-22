Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Sanitizer - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Hand Sanitizer market accounted for $1,106.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $3,043.56 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.
Some of the main factors propelling the market growth are the ease of using hand sanitizing products, noteworthy alertness about personal cleanliness, and the increasing occurrence of transmissible diseases like COVID-19. However, lack of awareness regarding hygiene among underdeveloped economies is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
By product, the gel segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period. This type of sanitizer is generally thin and runny in formulation and therefore gets spread easily and penetrates into the skin, destroying most of the germs. Easy availability of these sanitizers drives the growth of this segment.
On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the existence of a large number of market players in the region. Moreover, U.S. holds a major share in the market owing to the ability of consumers to spend on personal care and hygiene products.
Some of the key players in Hand Sanitizer Market include Unilever, Himalaya Drug Company, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Vi-Jon, Henkel AG & Company, GOJO Industries Inc, Kutol, Chattem Inc, and Best Sanitizers, Inc.
