The "Videoconferencing - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Videoconferencing market accounted for $3.71 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $9.65 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.
Increasing high-speed communication infrastructure, high demand for improved productivity among enterprises and rising adoption of video conferencing solutions by MNCs to support global operations are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high acquisition along with integration costs, data security and privacy concerns are hampering the market growth.
Based on the component, the service segment is having a lucrative growth during the forecast period as these services have empowered small-scale and medium-scale corporations to rapidly increase their geographical operations by starting a centralized communication platform with better capabilities for qualify interaction between teams located in various places across cities and countries.
By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to strong presence of business and knowledge process outsourcing companies and the increasing number of technology and service-based start-ups in India and China.
Some of the key players profiled in the Videoconferencing Market include West Corporation, Vidyo, Inc., Polycom Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Logitech International S.A., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Avaya Inc., Array Telepresence Inc. and Adobe Systems Inc.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End-user Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Videoconferencing Market, By Enterprises Size
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises
5.3 Large Enterprises
6 Global Videoconferencing Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Telepresence
6.3 Service-based
6.4 Integrated
6.5 Desktop
7 Global Videoconferencing Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Projector
7.2.2 Perpheral Devices
7.2.3 Multipoint Control Unit (MCU)
7.2.4 Microphone & Headphone
7.2.5 Codecs
7.2.6 Camera
7.3 Software
7.3.1 On-premise
7.3.2 Cloud
7.4 Service
7.4.1 Hosted Service
7.4.2 Managed service
7.4.3 Professional service
8 Global Videoconferencing Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small Room
8.3 Middle Rooms
8.4 Large Rooms
8.5 Huddle Rooms
9 Global Videoconferencing Market, By End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Travel and Hospitality
9.3 Telecom and IT (Information Technology)
9.4 Sports
9.5 Public Sector and Utilities
9.6 Oil & Gas
9.7 Media & Entertainment
9.8 Manufacturing
9.9 Healthcare
9.10 Government
9.11 Education
9.12 Corporate
9.13 Consumer Goods and Retail
9.14 Banking, Financial Service and Insurance
9.15 Aerospace and Defence
9.16 Advertising and Marketing
9.17 Residential
9.18 Enterprise
10 Global Videoconferencing Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 West Corporation
12.2 Vidyo Inc.
12.3 Polycom Inc.
12.4 Microsoft Corporation
12.5 Logitech International S.A.
12.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.
12.8 Avaya Inc.
12.9 Array Telepresence Inc.
12.10 Adobe Systems Inc.
