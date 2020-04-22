Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ventilators - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ventilators market accounted for $859.9 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2,027.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are rising population, increasing occurrence of chronic lung diseases, and technological advancements in healthcare sector. However, difficulty related with the use of ventilators is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



By interface, the invasive ventilator segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period. Extensive applications in respiratory diseases, and sleep related disorders are the key factors propelling the growth of this segment.



On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growing elderly population and rising frequency of lung diseases. The healthcare sector in this region is highly sophisticated which is a supplementary factor which supports the market growth.



Some of the key players in Ventilators Market include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Carl Reiner, Teleflex, Hamilton Medical, Maquet, Mindray Medical International Limited, Airon Corporation, BD, ResMed, Getinge, DEMCON, and Draegerwerk.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Ventilators Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Adult Ventilators

5.3 Neonatal Ventilators

5.4 Pediatric Ventilators



6 Global Ventilators Market, By Interface

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Invasive Ventilator

6.3 Non-Invasive Ventilator



7 Global Ventilators Market, By Mobility

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Portable Ventilator

7.3 Intensive Care Ventilator

7.3.1 High-end Intensive Care Ventilator

7.3.2 Basic Intensive Care Ventilator

7.3.3 Mid-end Intensive Care Ventilator



8 Global Ventilators Market, By Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pressure Mode Ventilation

8.3 Volume Mode Ventilation

8.4 Combined Mode

8.5 Time-cycled Ventilators

8.6 Flow-cycled Ventilators



9 Global Ventilators Market, By Delivery of Oxygen

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Positive Pressure Mechanical Ventilators

9.3 Negative Pressure Mechanical Ventilators



10 Global Ventilators Market, By Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automatic Ventilators

10.3 Mechanical Ventilators



11 Global Ventilators Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Anesthesia Management

11.3 Emergency Treatment



12 Global Ventilators Market, By End User

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Hospital

12.3 Specialty Clinics

12.4 Ambulatory Care

12.5 Rehabilitation Centers

12.6 Home Care

12.7 Long Term Care Centers



13 Global Ventilators Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.3 Mexico

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.2 UK

13.3.3 Italy

13.3.4 France

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.6 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.4.1 Japan

13.4.2 China

13.4.3 India

13.4.4 Australia

13.4.5 New Zealand

13.4.6 South Korea

13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.5 South America

13.5.1 Argentina

13.5.2 Brazil

13.5.3 Chile

13.5.4 Rest of South America

13.6 Middle East & Africa

13.6.1 Saudi Arabia

13.6.2 UAE

13.6.3 Qatar

13.6.4 South Africa

13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



14 Key Developments

14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

14.3 New Product Launch

14.4 Expansions

14.5 Other Key Strategies



15 Company Profiling

15.1 Philips Healthcare

15.2 GE Healthcare

15.3 Medtronic

15.4 Smiths Medical

15.5 Carl Reiner

15.6 Teleflex

15.7 Hamilton Medical

15.8 Maquet

15.9 Mindray Medical International Limited

15.10 Airon Corporation

15.11 BD

15.12 ResMed

15.13 Getinge

15.14 DEMCON

15.15 Draegerwerk



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7egv83

