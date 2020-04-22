LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDW Corporation (Nasdaq:CDW), a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that it will host a webcast conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. CT.



A live webcast (audio with slides) of the conference call will be accessible at investor.CDW.com . The press release and presentation slides will be posted on this website prior to the call. Please visit the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary software. A taped replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the call.

For questions, please email investorrelations@cdw.com .

