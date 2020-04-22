SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced today the delivery of content on state-of-the-art research accepted at the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplants (ISHLT) annual meeting that was originally scheduled for April 22-25, 2020 in Montreal, Canada.
CareDx’s program will include two virtual abstract sessions with prominent authors delivering ten abstracts accepted for presentation at the ISHLT Annual Scientific Sessions, and a virtual symposium with leaders in the field of heart transplantation delivering cutting edge content on HeartCare, AlloMap, AlloSure, and RemoTraC.
“I am glad to see CareDx providing a platform to share some of the latest innovations in care for heart and lung transplant patients through virtual platforms,” said Jon Kobashigawa, MD, Cedars Sinai.
On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT, five abstracts will be presented:
On Thursday, April 23, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT, a virtual symposium on HeartCare, RemoTraC, and HeartCare cases examples will be presented:
Speakers:
On Friday, April 24, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT, five abstracts will be presented:
“We are proud to have had the most successful ISHLT abstract session to date, with over ten abstracts accepted. We look forward to also contributing to ISHLTv. These abstracts further solidify the immense value of the multimodal molecular diagnostic tools – HeartCare, AlloSure, and AlloMap – for the surveillance of heart transplant patients,” says Sham Dholakia, Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs at CareDx.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.
