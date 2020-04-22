Harvia Plc Press release April 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EET







Harvia will publish its Interim Report for the January 1−March 31, 2020 accounting period on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 at around 09:00 a.m. Finnish time. The report will be available at https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/ .

Harvia will hold a webcast in English for analysts, investors and media on April 28, 2020 at 11.00 EET. Harvia Plc’s CEO Tapio Pajuharju and CFO Ari Vesterinen will host the event. The webcast can be followed at https://harvia.videosync.fi/2020-q1-results .

You can also participate by calling:

Finland: +358981710310

Sweden: +46 856642651

United Kingdom: +44 3333000804

United States: +1 6319131422

PIN 47829199#

For further information, please contact:

CFO Ari Vesterinen, ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi , tel. +358 40 505 0440





