The Global Home Fitness Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.



Rising fitness-conscious among individuals and product advancements by the key players to enable home-based workouts are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high price of the equipment and lack of a cardiovascular element are restraining the market growth.



Based on distribution channel, online channels segment is likely to have a huge demand as it offers manufacturers the opportunity to arrive at more clients without having to spend on costly sales and distribution infrastructure. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing awareness about healthy lifestyles and higher disposable income. There is a rise in trend of wearable's for self-observing and virtual gathering exercises in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Home Fitness Equipment Market include TRUE Fitness Technology Inc, Torque Fitness LLC, Technogym SpA, Precor Inc, NordicTrak, Nautilus Inc, Johnson Health Tech Co, Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co Ltd, Icon Health & Fitness Inc, Core Health and Fitness LLC, Brunswick Corporation and Amer Sports.



