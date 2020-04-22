Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Fitness Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Home Fitness Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.
Rising fitness-conscious among individuals and product advancements by the key players to enable home-based workouts are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high price of the equipment and lack of a cardiovascular element are restraining the market growth.
Based on distribution channel, online channels segment is likely to have a huge demand as it offers manufacturers the opportunity to arrive at more clients without having to spend on costly sales and distribution infrastructure. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing awareness about healthy lifestyles and higher disposable income. There is a rise in trend of wearable's for self-observing and virtual gathering exercises in the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Home Fitness Equipment Market include TRUE Fitness Technology Inc, Torque Fitness LLC, Technogym SpA, Precor Inc, NordicTrak, Nautilus Inc, Johnson Health Tech Co, Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co Ltd, Icon Health & Fitness Inc, Core Health and Fitness LLC, Brunswick Corporation and Amer Sports.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Home Fitness Equipment Market, By Distribution Channel
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Offline Channels
5.3 Online Channels
6 Global Home Fitness Equipment Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cardiovascular Training Equipment
6.3 Elliptical Machines
6.4 Interactive Fitness Equipment
6.5 Rowing Machines
6.6 Stationary Cycles
6.7 Strength Training Equipment
6.8 Treadmills
7 Global Home Fitness Equipment Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Home Consumer
7.3 Health Clubs/Gyms
7.4 Commercial Users
8 Global Home Fitness Equipment Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 TRUE Fitness Technology Inc.
10.2 Torque Fitness LLC
10.3 Technogym S.p.A.
10.4 Precor Inc.
10.5 NordicTrak
10.6 Nautilus Inc.
10.7 Johnson Health Tech Co.
10.8 Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co. Ltd.
10.9 Icon Health & Fitness Inc.
10.10 Core Health and Fitness LLC
10.11 Brunswick Corporation
10.12 Amer Sports
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
