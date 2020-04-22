Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France DNA Vaccine Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



France is home to more than 65 million people and 80% of the population lives in urban areas. Due to well-developed healthcare facilities and vaccination programs, the infant survival rate of France nearly equals 100%. In 2017, the surviving infant rate was 759 of 761. The major diseases that are reported in the country are measles and pertussis. In 2017, as per WHO, the reported cases of measles increased to 520 in 2017 from 80 in 2016. The number of pertussis cases increased to 155 from 56 in 2016. There were no cases reported for mumps, polio, rubella, tetanus (neonatal) and tetanus (total) in the period of 2012-2016. The total vaccination coverage of France is near to 90%. In 2017, the vaccination of DTP1 was 99%, DTP3 was 96%, and HepB3 was 90%. As per WHO, the major vaccinations scheduled in the country were BCG, Diphtheria, DTaP, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, and Zoster among others.



The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and technology. Based on type, the market is segmented into animal DNA vaccine and human DNA vaccine. Based on application, the market is segmented into oncology, infectious disease and others. Based on technology, the market is segmented into plasmid DNA vaccine and plasmid DNA delivery.



The key market players that are active in the market include Eli Lilly and Co., GE Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Roche Diagnostics GMBH and Sanofi Inc. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including new product launches, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, funding start-ups and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, intended quality of the service preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models.



Market Segmentation



France DNA Vaccine Market Research and Analysis by Type

France DNA Vaccine Market Research and Analysis by Technology

France DNA Vaccine Market Research and Analysis by Application

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the France DNA Vaccine market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the France DNA Vaccine market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the France DNA Vaccine market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.1. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. France DNA Vaccine Market by Type

5.1.1. Animal DNA Vaccine

5.1.2. Human DNA Vaccine

5.2. France DNA Vaccine Market by Technology

5.2.1. Plasmid DNA Vaccine

5.2.2. Plasmid DNA Delivery

5.3. France DNA Vaccine Market by Application

5.3.1. Oncology

5.3.2. Infectious Disease

5.3.3. Others



6 Company Profiles

6.1 Eli Lilly and Co.

6.2 GE Healthcare

6.3 Glaxosmithkline PLC.

6.4 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.5 Merck & Co.

6.6 Novartis AG

6.7 Pfizer Inc.

6.8 Roche Diagnostics GMBH

6.9 Sanofi Inc.



