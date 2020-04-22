BETHLEHEM, Pa., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edison Nation, Inc., a multifaceted ecosystem that fosters innovation and drives IP, media and consumer products, announces the addition of media and entertainment industry leader Mary Ann Halford as the company expands its television and media content offerings.



“I am very excited about joining Edison Nation’s board at this time. I believe that the company’s media efforts will prove to be the foundation of a vibrant innovative ecosystem and driver of continued success.” says Mary Ann Halford.

“We are pleased to welcome Mary Ann Halford to our board during an exciting period of growth,” said Christopher Ferguson, Edison Nation’s CEO. “Mary Ann joins us as we drive our media strategy forward and build omni-channel relationships with our community. The addition of Mary Ann brings a wealth of knowledge and host of relationships in the media and entertainment space, and we are confident she will be a catalyst for growth as we expand on our already successful Everyday Edisons show.”

In addition to successfully bringing back the Emmy-Award winning Everyday Edisons television show on Crackle, the Company has several additional television shows in the pipeline, short form media content, podcast content, and community and video based e-Learning properties set to launch in 2020. Media will grow to become a pivotal part of the Edison Nation model. Media and entertainment present the opportunity to engage our ecosystem at multiple levels, creating a showcase of Edison Nation products, driving IP, and incubating the next big idea.

About Mary Ann Halford

Mary Ann Halford has been actively building businesses in the media and entertainment industry in the U.S. and internationally. She has worked as both an operator and a consultant.

She is currently a Senior Advisor to OC&C Strategy Consultants as well as independently consulting clients, largely in the filmed entertainment and broadcasting industries. She is also an Executive in Residence at Progress Partners, a Boston and New York-based investment banking firm. From 2012 through early 2017, Mary Ann was a key leader in building and developing FTI Consulting’s media and entertainment practice in both the US and EMEA, working largely with broadcasters and content production and distribution companies. She also launched FTI’s media and entertainment practice in EMEA. As an operator, Mary Ann has held several leadership positions in the media and entertainment businesses, including Fox where she built out the platform for the Fox International Channels.

Additionally, Mary Ann served on the Board of Directors for Triton Digital from 2007 through 2015. Mary Ann resides in NYC and earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.A. from Georgetown University.

About Edison Nation, Inc.

Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT), is a multifaceted ecosystem which fosters innovation and drives IP, media and consumer products. Edison offers innovation sourcing, product design, sales, manufacturing, and fulfillment services. Edison Nation’s model is to source innovative ideas to launch internally or license to brand partners. Edison Nation hopes to leverage its television property, Everyday Edisons, to become the recognized leader in the innovator community.

For more information, please visit www.edisonnation.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including consumer, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the Company's products, any difficulty in marketing the Company's products in global markets, competition in the market for consumer products, any inability to raise capital to fund operations and service the Company's debt. Additional information that could lead to material changes in the Company's performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.