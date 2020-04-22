TORONTO, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc.’s (TSX: ALEF, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) AssureHome Delivery™, Canada’s only fast, direct-to-door delivery service, has launched industry-leading next day distribution of medical cannabis products.



Providing patients with fast and complementary service, the first Toronto deliveries were completed on April 21, 2020. Service highlights include:

Next day AssureHome Delivery™ immediately available to Toronto patients, with a 30-day rollout to the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding communities

Significantly faster delivery times compared to third-party parcel services

Patients will receive a shipment tracking number and phone call 15 minutes prior to the driver’s arrival

All orders received before 9 p.m. will be delivered the following business day between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The Company expects to offer same day delivery beginning in June, and will expand to other major metropolitan areas including Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver, while also eventually offering weekend distribution

“Aleafia Health’s introduction of contactless, next-day medical cannabis delivery is based on our commitment to ensuring our patients receive their medicine in a safe, secure and convenient direct-to-door delivery,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “With COVID-19 negatively affecting third-party delivery service times, we are demonstrating that our commitment to patients does not end until medicine is safely in their hands.”

Aleafia Health’s home delivery benefits from the supply chain logistics experience of Benic and COO Greg Rossi, who were among the founding partners of the award-winning online grocery fulfillment and delivery service, GroceryGateway.com. The pair have also worked as executive consultants on supply chain logistics projects for some of the world’s largest companies including Walmart Inc., Nestlé S.A., Kraft Heinz Company, Campbell Soup Company and Mondelez International. Benic and Rossi were also the architects of Trust Delivery, the first and only same-day Canadian medical cannabis delivery service.

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and in international markets. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

Aleafia Health owns three significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

Innovation, the heart of Aleafia Health’s competitive advantage, has led to the Company maintaining a medical cannabis dataset with over 10 million data points to inform proprietary illness-specific product development and its highly differentiated education platform FoliEdge Academy. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value; the TSX Venture Exchange named Aleafia the 2019 top performing company prior to its graduation to the TSX.

