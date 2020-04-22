RAUTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 22 April 2020 at 2:30 p.m.



PUBLICATION AND PRESENTATION OF RAUTE CORPORATION'S INTERIM REPORT

Raute Corporation will publish its interim report for January 1 - March 31, 2020 (3 months) on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at about 9 a.m. Finnish time. Analysts, investors and media representatives may follow a live stream presentation of the interim report (in Finnish) through this link starting at 2:00 p.m. on April 29, 2020. The interim report will be presented by President and CEO Tapani Kiiski and CFO Tarja Järvinen.

Analysts, investors and media representatives can send questions concerning the interim report by email to ir@raute.com on April 29, 2020 up to 2:30 p.m., after which President and CEO Tapani Kiiski and CFO Tarja Järvinen will answer these questions in the online interim report presentation until approximately 3 p.m.

President and CEO Tapani Kiiski has also made time to answer potential questions after the interim report presentation as from 3 p.m., please dial in +358 3 829 11.

The interim report for January 1 - March 31, 2020 (3 months) will be available at www.raute.com on Wednesday April 29, 2020 after publishing at about 9:00 a.m. The presentation material will be available at www.raute.com > Investors > Publications on April 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. once the live stream presentation starts. A recording of the interim report presentation is available on the company’s website as from April 30, 2020.



RAUTE CORPORATION

Tapani Kiiski

President and CEO



FURTHER INFORMATION:

Ms. Tarja Järvinen, Group Vice President, CFO, mobile phone +358 40 658 3562

RAUTE IN BRIEF:

Raute is a technology and service company that operates worldwide. Raute’s customers are companies operating in the wood products industry that manufacture veneer, plywood, LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber) and sawn timber. Its technology offering covers the entire production process for veneer, plywood and LVL and special measurement equipment for sawn timber. As a supplier of mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Additionally, Raute’s full-service concept includes technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations. Raute’s head office is located in the Nastola area of Lahti, Finland. The company’s other production plants are located in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada, the Shanghai area of China and in Pullman, Washington, USA. Raute’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 151.3 million. The Group’s headcount at the end of 2019 was 778. More information about the company can be found at www.raute.com.