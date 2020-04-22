Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Scanning Electron Microscope Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scanning electron microscope market and it is poised to grow by $ 727.60 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The reports on scanning electron microscope market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing focus on nanotechnology and increasing requirements for failure root cause analyses. In addition, increasing focus on nanotechnology is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



This study identifies thethe growing demand for CD SEMs as one of the prime reason driving the scanning electron microscope market growth during the next few years.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The scanning electron microscope market covers the following areas:

Scanning electron microscope market sizing

Scanning electron microscope market forecast

Scanning electron microscope market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading scanning electron microscope market vendors that include Advantest Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corp., DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., JEOL Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., Nikon Corp., TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING AS, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. Also, the scanning electron microscope market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user placement

Semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Life sciences - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Material sciences - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Nanotechnology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Advantest Corp.

Carl Zeiss AG

Danaher Corp.

DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

JEOL Ltd.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Nikon Corp.

TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING AS

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11. Appendix



