• What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for 5G satellite communication market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global 5G satellite communication market?

• What is the estimated revenue to be generated in the global 5G satellite communication market by orbit in 2021?

• Which end user of the 5G satellite communication market (defense & government, transportation & logistics, aviation, consumer electronics, heavy industries, and energy & utilities) is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What is the estimated revenue to be generated in the global 5G satellite communication market by end user in 2021, and what are the estimates by 2030?

• Which orbit (LEO, MEO and GEO) is expected to dominate the 5G satellite communication market in the coming years?

• What was the estimated revenue to be generated by the global 5G satellite communication market across different regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World) in 2021, and what are the estimates by 2030?

• Which are the key players in the global 5G satellite communication market, and what are the new strategies that are being adopted by them to make a mark in the industry?

• What major opportunities do the 5G satellite communication market companies foresee in the next ten years?

• What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the 5G satellite communication market?



Global 5G Satellite Communication Market Forecast, 2021-2030



The Global 5G Satellite Communication Market report projects the market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 28.91% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030. North America is expected to dominate the global 5G satellite communication market with a share of 35.23% in 2021. North America, including the major countries such as the U.S., is the most prominent region for the 5G satellite communication market. In North America, the U.S. is expected to acquire a major market share in 2021 due to the major deployment of 5G services in different sectors in the country.



The global 5G satellite communication market has gained widespread importance, owing to the emergence of 5G satellite communication services for IoT. However, issues related to the spectrum allocation and backhaul connectivity are some of the factor that are restraining the market growth.



Expert Quote



“The rising demand for higher bandwidth and the increasing data traffic across various business sectors, coupled with congestion in networks, are some of the drivers substantiating the need for network evolution. Moreover, rapid technological advancements in 5G satellite services in industries around the world are expected to drive the market.”



Scope of the Global 5G Satellite Communication Market



The purpose of the market analysis is to examine the 5G satellite communication market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Global 5G Satellite Communication Market Segmentation



The 5G Satellite Communication market is segmented on the basis of orbit, spectrum, end user, satellite solutions, and region. The Low Earth Orbit (LEO) segment is expected to dominate the global 5G satellite communication market in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2021-2030).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry.The report also analyzes different end user that include defense & government, transportation & logistics, aviation, consumer electronics, heavy industries, and energy & utilities.



In satellite solutions segment, the market is segmented into backhaul and tower feed, trunking and head end feed, communication-on-the-move, and hybrid multiplay. In the spectrum segment, the market is segmented into L and S band, C and X band, and Ku and Ka band.



The 5G satellite communication market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) has been provided in the market study.



Key Companies in the Global 5G Satellite Communication Market



The key market players in the global 5G Satellite Communication market include Airbus S.A.S, Avanti Communications Group PLC, Eutelsat S.A., Gomspace A/S, Gilat Satellite Networks, OHB SE, Quortus, Space X, The Boeing Company, and the Thales Group.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

