The "Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market by End-Use, Engine Type, Platform (VTOL, Air Taxi, Cargo Aerial Vehicle, Business Jet, Ultra-Light Aircraft, Military Trainer Aircraft, and Military UAV), Horsepower, Fuel Type, Application, and Region-Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aircraft micro turbine engines market is projected to grow from USD 26 million in 2021 to USD 61 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.



The increasing need to reduce carbon emissions and control environmental pollution is expected to drive demand. However, the limited power generation capacity of micro turbine engines compared to conventional aircraft engines is limiting the overall growth of the market.



Based on horsepower, the 50 to 100 HP segment is projected to lead the aircraft micro turbine engines market by 2030



Based on horsepower, the 50 to 100 HP segment is projected to lead the aircraft micro turbine engines market by 2030 due to its wide application areas and ongoing developments by manufacturers. Turbotech SAS (France) is in the process of developing a micro turbine engine with a capacity of 74 HP (TG-R55) for small aerial vehicles. Micro turbine engines with a power rating of 50-100 HP are expected to be used in eVTOLS, UAV, and air taxi applications to support power generation in hybrid systems or as standalone units for short-range applications. The growing penetration of micro turbine engines in aircraft propulsion systems is expected to be the main driver for the growth of this segment during the forecast period.



Based on end-use, the OEM segment is projected to witness the largest share in the aircraft micro turbine engines market over the forecast period



The OEM segment is expected to witness higher growth compared to other segments in the aircraft micro turbine engines market. The development of next-generation aircraft is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the aircraft micro turbine engines market across the globe. In addition, increased focus of OEMs on electrification and continuous technological advancement is also expected to influence the growth of the aircraft micro turbine engines market during the forecast period.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2030 North America is projected to capture the lion's share of the aircraft micro turbine engines market. Recently, significant efforts have been undertaken by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to address environmental and resource conservation issues such as energy efficiency and carbon & nitrogen oxide emissions from aircraft.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market

4.2 Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market, by Horsepower

4.3 Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Low Operating & Maintenance Costs

5.2.1.2 Limited Range and Capacity of Fully Electric Aircraft

5.2.1.3 Reduced Aircraft Noise & Emission

5.2.1.4 Structural Advantages of Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines

5.2.1.4.1 High Rotating Speed

5.2.1.4.2 Compact Size

5.2.1.4.3 Compressor

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Emergence of Hybrid Electric Power Generation Technology

5.2.2.2 Development of Distributed Power Generation Systems

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Reliability of Micro Turbine Engines in Harsh Environments

5.2.3.2 High Cost of Micro Turbine Engines



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aircraft Hybrid Electrification Roadmap (2016 to 2040)

6.3 Fuel Agnostic Micro Turbine Engines

6.4 Alternative Technologies for Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines

6.4.1 Advanced Batteries

6.4.1.1 Lithium-Sulfur (Li-S)

6.4.2 Gas Engines

6.4.3 Fuel Cells

6.4.4 Solar Power Generation

6.5 Nasa Electrified Aircraft Propulsion (Eap) Programs

6.5.1 Nasa Starc-Abl

6.5.2 Boeing Sugar Freeze

6.5.3 Nasa N3-X

6.5.4 Esaero Eco-150

6.5.5 Boeing Sugar Volt



7 Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market, by End Use

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers

7.2.1 Growing Need to Optimize Power Range of Electric Aircraft to Drive Market Growth

7.3 Aftermarket

7.3.1 Demand for Greater Operational Efficiency Expected to Drive Growth of Aftermarket Segment



8 Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market, by Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Vtol

8.2.1 Large Population in Urban Areas Influencing the Development of Vtol Aircraft

8.3 Air Taxis

8.3.1 Development of Hybrid Air Taxis Expected to Fuel the Adoption of Micro Turbine Engines in Propulsion Systems

8.4 Cargo Aerial Vehicles (Cavs)

8.4.1 Adoption of Drones for Cargo Deliveries Expected to Fuel the Demand for Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines

8.5 Business Jets

8.5.1 Rising Number of Private Aviation Companies Expected to Drive the Demand for Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines

8.6 Light Aircraft

8.6.1 Frequent Modifications in Light Aircraft Expected to Fuel the Market for Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines

8.7 Military Trainer Aircraft

8.7.1 Focus on Reducing Cost of Training Military Pilots Expected to Drive the Demand for Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines

8.8 Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

8.8.1 Growing Applications of UAVs in the Military Sector Expected to Drive the Demand for Micro Turbine Engines



9 Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market, by Horsepower

9.1 Introduction

9.2 5-50 HP

9.2.1 Growing Emphasis on Enhancing Power Generation Capacity in Small Aerial Vehicles Expected to Drive the Market

9.3 50-100 HP

9.3.1 Wide Application Area Along With Ongoing Developments by Manufacturers Expected to Drive Market Growth

9.4 100-200 HP

9.4.1 Adoption of Micro Turbine Engines in Apu Systems in Light Aircraft Expected to Drive Market Growth



10 Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market, by Engine Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Turbojet Micro Turbine Engines

10.2.1 Simple Structure of Turbojet Micro Turbine Engines Expected to Drive Growth

10.3 Turboshaft Micro Turbine Engines

10.3.1 Increasing Commercialization of UAVs to Fuel Market Growth



11 Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market, by Fuel Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Kerosene

11.2.1 Suitable Characteristics of Kerosene for Power Generation Expected to Drive the Market

11.3 Diesel

11.3.1 Higher Efficiency of Diesel Micro Turbine Engines Expected to Drive Market Growth

11.4 Jet-A

11.4.1 Suitable Thermal Properties Expected to Stimulate the Adoption of Jet-A Fuel

11.5 Biofuel

11.5.1 Reduced Emissions of Carbon Monoxide and Total Carbon Dioxide Expected to Drive the Demand for Biofuel

11.6 Synthetic Fuel

11.6.1 Potential to Reduce Energy Dependency on Fossil Fuels Expected to Drive the Demand for Synthetic Fuel



12 Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market, by Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Civil Aviation

12.2.1 Emphasis on Replacement of Light Aircraft With Electric Aircraft to Boost the Civil Aviation Segment

12.3 Urban Air Mobility (Uam)

12.3.1 Technological Developments in Urban Air Mobility to Increase Adoption of Electric or Hybrid-Electric Propulsion Systems

12.4 Unmanned Aircraft

12.4.1 Increasing Replacement of Manned Aircraft With Unmanned Aircraft to Drive Market Growth

12.5 Military Aviation

12.5.1 Growing Instances of Disputes Between Neighboring Countries to Drive Market Growth



13 Regional Analysis

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.1.1 Presence of Leading Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Manufacturers to Drive Market Growth

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.2.1 Growth of the Aerospace Industry in Canada to Fuel the Adoption of Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 UK

13.3.1.1 Presence of Aircraft Oems Expected to Drive Market Growth

13.3.2 Germany

13.3.2.1 Supportive Government Initiatives Expected to Drive the Market

13.3.3 France

13.3.3.1 Presence of Leading Aircraft Manufacturers Influences Market Growth

13.3.4 Italy

13.3.4.1 Rising Demand for Border Surveillance and Intelligence Gathering Expected to Drive Market Growth

13.3.5 Sweden

13.3.5.1 Favorable Government Policies Will Drive Market Growth

13.3.6 Rest of Europe

13.3.6.1 Increasing Emphasis on Emission-Less Flying Expected to Drive Market Growth

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.4.1 Russia

13.4.1.1 Increasing Spending on Procurement of Technologically Advanced Aerial Vehicles to Drive the Market

13.4.2 China

13.4.2.1 Significant Potential for the Adoption of Hybrid-Electric Propulsion to Drive Market Growth

13.4.3 India

13.4.3.1 Improving Domestic Capabilities for Technological Development in Aviation to Drive Market

13.4.4 Japan

13.4.4.1 Technologically Advanced Capabilities Along With Skilled Human Workforce Expected to Drive the Market

13.4.5 Australia

13.4.5.1 Penetration of Advanced Technology in International as Well as Domestic Air Traffic to Drive Market Growth

13.4.6 South Korea

13.4.6.1 Presence of Electric Power-Generating Component Manufacturers to Support Market Growth

13.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13.4.7.1 Ample Availability of Resources Required for Manufacturing Micro Turbine Engines Expected to Support Market Growth

13.5 Rest of the World

13.5.1 Middle East

13.5.1.1 Emergence of Start-Ups in Electric Aircraft Manufacturing Expected to Drive the Market

13.5.2 Latin America

13.5.2.1 Investments by Global Aircraft Manufacturing Companies in the Region to Drive Market Growth



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Product Comparison Matrix for Market Players

14.3 Performance Comparison of Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines

14.4 Competitive Analysis

14.4.1 Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

14.4.1.1 Progressive Companies

14.4.1.2 Responsive Companies

14.4.1.3 Dynamic Companies

14.4.1.4 Starting Blocks

14.5 Ranking of Key Players, 2019

14.6 Strength of Product Excellence

14.7 Business Strategy Excellence

14.8 Competitive Scenario

14.8.1 Strategies Adopted by Market Players



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Honeywell International Inc.

15.2 UAV Turbines, Inc.

15.3 Turbotech Sas

15.4 PBS Group

15.5 GE Aviation

15.6 AMT Netherlands B.V.

15.7 Williams International

15.8 Micro Turbine Technology B.V.

15.9 Bf-Turbines

15.10 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

15.11 Elliott Group

15.12 Sentient Blue Technologies

15.13 Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

15.14 Jetcat Americas

15.15 Jetsmunt Sl

15.16 Stuttgart Engineering Propulsion Technologies Ug

15.17 Lambert Microturbine

15.18 Hawk Turbine Ab

15.19 Bowman

15.20 Brayton Energy



16 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b5c2ay

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

