New Castle, DE, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lékué presents a collection of reusable kitchen items to help us all break the disposable habit. The Jar-to-Go containers are designed to easily store soups, salads, yogurts, snacks and leftovers without plastic wraps and bags. The Jar-to-Go containers are made of BPA Free plastic and silicone and feature a snug fitting, screw top lid with a handle. Each of the jars includes a collapsible container tucked inside the lid. The container expands to hold granola for yogurt parfaits or crunchy toppings for salads, soups or noodles.

New Flexible, Silicone Lids stretch to provide a secure vacuum seal for bowls, plates, jars, cans and even cut fruits and vegetables Easy to clean and reusable, these lids are the perfect solution for lost lids and leftovers. Silicone lids are eco-friendly, since they can be reused indefinitely, as opposed to plastic wrap or zip lock bags.

New Food Storage Bags from Lékué are made of a durable, Platinum Silicone so they are built to last and are easy to clean. These airtight bags are designed to replace traditional plastic wraps and will better protect foods from freezer burn. The bags feature easy-to-use closure clamps that can be unzipped slightly so the bags can be placed in the microwave to defrost foods. Since the bags are airtight, they can be stored in vertical or horizontal positions and feature a place to label the contents and date.

Smart and practical products follow the Lékué DNA. The Company continually focuses on developing product solutions that are the smartest choice for not only people but the planet too. Reusable food storage bags are just one of the newest product inventions by Lékué designed to support the zero-waste movement.

