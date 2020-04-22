Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Mobility-as-a-Service Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



New mobility services such as carsharing, bikesharing, ridesharing, ride-hailing, and demand-responsive transit (DRT) have brought the concept of shared mobility to the center stage. Environmental concerns, congestion, lack of parking, vertical expansion in most emerging cities, and smart city initiatives have propelled a revolution from single-occupancy mobility to multiple-occupancy, shared mobility.



Recently, mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) has become a popular concept. An MaaS operator facilitates a diverse range of transportation options that can include public transport in combination with taxi-hailing and several ridesharing options (e.g., carpool, private car, bike). Municipal leaders are embracing the concept as they look for ways to use existing transport solutions more efficiently. The millennial generation is welcoming a more affordable, convenient, and sustainable mobility model.



This study focuses on the global MaaS market, showcasing the potential for MaaS operators and the value proposition of MaaS for technology providers, public transit agencies, city authorities, and end customers. The industry today is concentrated in Europe and the United States-locations with established shared mobility operators and well-defined public transit systems. The companies mapped under the Radar represent the leading MaaS service providers in the industry that provide a wide range of services and solutions which competing companies must watch out for.



The MaaS market is nascent, with a number of new players emerging. The market has immense potential to acquire new customers and develop a dense service network with extensive partnerships and capabilities. New technologies such as autonomous vehicles and blockchain are poised to disrupt the market and will attract investments and drive consolidation among established companies and start-ups.



The Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. The RADAR

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Moovit

Skedgo

ReachNow (Moovel)

Whim (Maas Global)

Mobilleo

Trafi

Qixxit

Ubigo

Cowlines

4. Strategic Insights



5. Impacts on Key Industry Participants

Significance of Being on The Radar

The Radar Empowers The CEO's Growth Team

The Radar Empowers Investors

The Radar Empowers Customers

The Radar Empowers the Board of Directors

The Radar Analytics

The Radar: Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

Legal Disclaimer



