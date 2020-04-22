Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA-Encoded Libraries: Platforms and Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The process of drug development, beginning from the discovery of a molecule to its commercial launch, takes around 10-15 years and capital investments worth USD 4-10 billion. It is a well-known fact that only a small proportion of molecules, which are selected for further investigation during the initial stages of research, are actually translated into product candidates.



Given the complexities involved in the drug discovery process, the overall research and development (R&D) expenditure in the pharmaceutical/biotechnology sector has steadily increased over time. Specifically, in 2019, the R&D spending was estimated to be around USD 182 billion; over 16,000 drug molecules were reportedly evaluated during the year. The industry is presently under tremendous pressure not only to identify ways to mitigate the risks of failure of drug discovery programs but also to meet the expectations of a growing patient population.



DNA-encoded libraries (also known as DELs), owing to their advantages (such as library size, cost, and equipment needs) over high-throughput screening, have demonstrated to be a sophisticated combinatorial drug discovery tool for synthesis and screening of large collections of small molecule compounds.



Interestingly, DNA-encoded libraries encompassing as high as 40 trillion different molecules have been developed, enabling screening, hit identification and discovery of pharmacological leads (including macrocycles, natural products, and small molecules) against undruggable and unique targets using a single library and accelerating the process of drug development. Moreover, the introduction of automated screening of small organic ligands using DNA-encoded chemical libraries has enabled the identification of potential lead molecules within a time duration of 10 days.



Several mid-sized to large companies have undertaken initiatives towards building in-house DNA-encoded library technology. In addition, players have forged strategic alliances with service providers for accessing the latter's DNA-encoded libraries for the purpose of drug discovery. The growing number of drug discovery projects, coupled to the rapid progression of molecules through various stages of drug discovery, is expected to continue to increase demand for such advanced drug discovery tools.



This report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the untapped opportunities these DNA-encoded likely to bring in the field of drug discovery. The report includes:

An overview of the current market landscape of DNA-encoded libraries, featuring details on the type of pharmacological lead, library size, method of library synthesis, type of therapeutic target and type of therapeutic area.

An overview of the landscape of DNA-encoded library developers and analysis based on parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, type of service offered and geographical location.

A detailed analysis of the partnerships related to DNA-encoded libraries, which have been established in the recent past, covering research collaborations, research, and development agreements, licensing agreements, acquisitions, distribution agreements, service alliances, and other relevant agreements.

Profiles of the prominent service providers engaged in this domain. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, information on its service portfolio, DNA-encoded library portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

A brief overview of the initiatives taken by big pharma companies (such as Amgen, AstraZeneca, GSK, Novartis, Pfizer, and Roche) involved in this domain, highlighting the key focus areas of these players along with information on the recent deals inked with the DNA-encoded library providers. It also features company snapshots for each of the above-mentioned companies

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Overview of Drug Development

3.3. Drug Discovery Process

3.4. Overview of DNA-Encoded Libraries

3.5. Future Perspectives and Opportunity Areas



4. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. DNA-Encoded Libraries: Overall Market Landscape

4.3. DNA-Encoded Libraries: Developer Landscape

4.4. DNA-Encoded Libraries: Supporting Companies



5. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Partnership Models

5.3. DNA-Encoded Libraries: Recent Partnerships and Collaborations



6. COMPANY PROFILES



7. CASE STUDY: LIKELY BIOLOGICAL TARGETS FOR DRUG DISCOVERY USING DNA-ENCODED LIBRARIES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Undruggable Cancer Targets

7.3. DNA Repair Targets

7.4. Other Targets



8. BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES: DNA-ENCODED LIBRARIES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Top Pharmaceutical Companies



9. DNA-ENCODED LIBRARY MARKET: OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Key Assumptions and Input Data

9.3. Forecast Methodology

9.4. DNA-Encoded Libraries Licensing Market: Upfront and Milestone Payments, 2020, 2025 And 2030

9.5. DNA-Encoded Libraries Market: Additional Opportunity



10. CONCLUDING REMARKS



11. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS



12. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



13. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



A selection of the companies mentioned include:



AbbVie

Abilita Bio

Actelion Pharmaceuticals

Aduro Biotech

Almirall

Amgen

Asinex

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

BASF

Bayer

BeiGene

Bristol-Myers Squibb

BOC Sciences

Boehringer Ingelheim

Broad Institute

ChemAxon

ChemRoutes

Chem-Space

Circle Pharma

ComInnex

Confo Therapeutics

Cyclofluidic

Edelris

Eli Lilly

Enamine

Ensemble Therapeutics

ETH Zurich

Exo therapeutics

HitGen

HotSpot Therapeutics

InterX Technologies

Janssen Biotech

Jeil Pharmaceutical

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Johnson & Johnson

LG Chem

Medivation

Merck

Novartis

Orbit Discovery

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Pfizer

Pharmaron

Philochem

PhoreMost

PhyNexus

PsyBrain

Radikal Therapeutics

Roche

Sanofi

Servier

Simcere Pharmaceutical

SpiroChem

Taiho Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Tasly

Tesaro

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ef7q2k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900