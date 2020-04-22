TULSA, Okla., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 of $62 million, or $0.88 per diluted common share.
CEO Commentary
"While this quarter showcased the momentum with which we entered 2020, I am most proud of the resiliency and flexibility of our employees as we navigate this difficult time," said Steven G. Bradshaw, president, and chief executive officer. "The extreme health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus have created a rapidly changing work environment for our 5,000 employees, and the continued health and safety for them and their families remains our top objective. We also embrace the responsibility we have to our many clients and the communities in which we serve to maintain our high standards of customer service and community engagement. The culture of collaboration and commitment our employees have worked hard to build for many years has really revealed itself during this turbulent period. I could not be more proud of the compassion our employees have shown for our customers and those in need. This is the sustaining core of our BOKF culture."
Bradshaw continued, "While the second and third quarters of 2020 will certainly pose unprecedented economic challenges, we continue to be an organization focused on the long-term. We expect our business revenue diversity along with proven credit underwriting in all lending segments to serve as our foundation for continued shareholder value going forward."
COVID-19 Pandemic Response
First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Net Interest Revenue
Net interest revenue was $261.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, an $8.9 million decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Discount accretion on acquired loans totaled $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $5.8 million for the prior quarter.
Average earning assets increased $291 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Available for sale securities increased $331 million as we continue to position our balance sheet for the current rate environment. Fair value option securities, held as an economic hedge of the changes in fair value of our mortgage servicing rights, increased $272 million. Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents increased $148 million. Average loan balances decreased $293 million. In addition, receivables from unsettled securities sales, primarily related to our U.S. agency residential mortgage-backed trading operations, increased $1.1 billion. Growth in average earning assets and non-interest bearing receivables was largely funded by a $1.5 billion increase in interest-bearing deposits.
Net interest margin was 2.80 percent compared to 2.88 percent in the previous quarter. While the Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds rate in multiple rates cuts in the latter half of 2019 and first quarter of 2020, LIBOR has remained elevated relative to the rate cuts. This, combined with our ability to move deposit costs down, has preserved a large portion of our margin.
The yield on average earning assets was 3.73 percent, a 20 basis point decrease from the prior quarter. The loan portfolio yield was 4.50 percent, down 25 basis points. The yield on the available for sale securities portfolio decreased 4 basis points to 2.48 percent while the yield on interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents decreased 29 basis points.
Funding costs were 1.19 percent, down 21 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 11 basis points to 0.98 percent. The cost of other borrowed funds was down 36 basis points to 1.47 percent. The benefit to net interest margin from assets funded by non-interest liabilities was 26 basis points for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 35 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Fees and Commissions Revenue
Fees and commissions revenue totaled $192.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $13.3 million over the fourth quarter of 2019.
Declining interest rates increased mortgage banking revenue and related trading activity. Mortgage banking revenue increased $11.8 million or 46 percent. Mortgage loan production volume increased 65 percent and the gain on sale margin increased 62 basis points to 2.06 percent. Brokerage and trading revenue increased $6.9 million to $50.8 million. Revenue from mortgage trading activity increased $15.0 million over the previous quarter. Mortgage trading revenue was partially offset by widening spreads that decreased the quarter-end fair value of asset-backed and municipal securities.
Fiduciary and asset management revenue remained relatively consistent with the prior quarter, even given the current economic environment. Approximately a third of the assets are currently exposed to equities. This diversification, combined with strong sales efforts, has continued to produce strong results during this time.
Other revenue decreased $3.0 million, primarily due to lower revenue from repossessed oil and gas properties. Other operating expense related to these properties decreased by a comparable amount.
Operating Expense
Total operating expense was $268.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of $20.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
Personnel expense decreased $12.2 million. Incentive compensation decreased $13.6 million, largely due to a decrease in deferred compensation, which is partially offset by a decrease in the value of related investments included in Other gains (losses). Cash based incentive compensation was down $4.7 million, primarily due to annual incentives incurred in the fourth quarter. Regular compensation decreased $2.2 million. The fourth quarter included approximately $2.0 million in severance costs due to realignment of personnel. Employee benefits increased $3.6 million as a seasonal increase in payroll taxes and retirement plan expenses was partially offset by a decrease in employee healthcare costs.
Non-personnel expense decreased $7.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Mortgage banking costs decreased $3.7 million due to a reduction of mortgage servicing rights amortization. Business promotion expense decreased $2.6 million due to a seasonal decrease in advertising costs combined with reduced travel costs largely as a result of the current pandemic. The fourth quarter of 2019 included a $2.0 million charitable contribution to the BOKF Foundation, which provides support to many nonprofit partners in our communities.
Loans, Deposits and Capital
Loans
Outstanding loans were $22.5 billion at March 31, 2020, up $713 million over December 31, 2019.Loans
Outstanding commercial loan balances grew by $764 million or 5 percent over December 31, 2019. Advances on existing commercial revolving lines of credit in the first quarter represented $751 million of this increase, due to both seasonal factors and customer responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the primary source of repayment of our commercial loan portfolio is the on-going cash flow from operations of the customer's business, loans are generally governed by a borrowing base and secured by the customer’s assets.
General business loans increased $371 million to $3.6 billion or 16 percent of total loans. General business loans includes $2.0 billion of wholesale/retail loans and $698 million of manufacturing loans.
Energy loan balances increased $138 million to $4.1 billion or 18 percent of total loans. Supporting the energy industry has been a hallmark of the Company for over a century. The majority of this portfolio is first lien, senior secured, reserve-based lending to oil and gas producers, which we believe is the lowest risk form of energy lending.
Demand declines related to the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the OPEC Plus production conflict have led to price declines of current spot and future oil prices. Approximately 62 percent of committed production loans are secured by properties primarily producing oil. The remaining 38 percent is secured by properties primarily producing natural gas, which are not as significantly impacted by the recent downturn. As we have said in the past, the duration of the downturn is a more significant factor affecting performance than the level of prices. If drivers of this decline are short term, meaning less than twelve months, then our expected losses in the portfolio will not be overly impactful to the company.
We also conduct quarterly stress tests of our energy borrowers with more than 50 percent funding on their lines of credit and all criticized loans using a price deck discounted at 20 percent. This stress test helps us identify potential issues, although the most recent test resulted in no surprises once hedging was taken into consideration. Of all the energy customers that we stress test, which makes up 92 percent of production loans outstanding, 95 percent of our customers have some level of hedging in the 12-month range and many of them carry into the 24-month range. We believe our disciplined underwriting approach and doing business with high-quality borrowers will work to weather this downturn as we have previous downturns.
Healthcare sector loan balances increased $131 million to $3.2 billion or 14 percent of total loans. Our healthcare sector loans primarily consist of $2.4 billion of senior housing and care facilities, including independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. Generally we loan to borrowers with a portfolio of multiple facilities that serves to help diversify risks specific to a single facility. The remaining balance is composed of hospitals and other medical service providers impacted by a deferral of elective procedures to ensure adequate protective equipment and ventilators for those providing acute care to virus patients. The CARES Act does include multiple revenue enhancement measures for both hospitals and skilled nursing facilities as they manage through the risks of the virus.
Services loan balances increased $124 million to $4.0 billion or 18 percent of total loans. Services loans consist of a large number of loans to a variety of businesses, including Native American tribal and state and local municipal government entities, Native American tribal casino operations, educational services, consumer services and commercial services.
Our services and general business loans include areas we consider to be more exposed to the economic slowdown as a result of the social distancing measures in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic such as entertainment and recreation, retail, hotels, churches, airline travel, and higher education that are dependent on large social gatherings to remain profitable. This represents approximately 8 percent of our total portfolio. This risk may be further mitigated as some of these borrowers participate in the Paycheck Protection Program. We will continue to monitor these areas closely in the coming months.
Commercial real estate loan balances were largely unchanged compared to December 31, 2019 and represent 20 percent of total loans at March 31, 2020. Loans secured by other commercial real estate properties increased $107 million to $564 million. Loans secured by office buildings increased $34 million to $962 million. Loans secured by industrial facilities decreased $128 million to $728 million. Multifamily residential loans are our largest exposure in commercial real estate loans totaling $1.3 billion at March 31, 2020. Loans secured by retail facilities were $774 million at March 31, 2020. Loans secured by retail facilities are clearly the most vulnerable to the impacts of measures being taken to hinder the spread of the virus, the extent of which is dependent upon the duration of various governmental orders and adjustments in consumer behavior after these orders are lifted. While office and multifamily may also be impacted, we believe our geographic footprint will help in the long term because of strong in-migration over time.
Loans to individuals decreased $68 million, including a $38 million decrease in home equity loans and a $26 million decrease in personal loans. Loans to individuals represent 14 percent of total loans at March 31, 2020.
Deposits
Period-end deposits totaled $29.2 billion at March 31, 2020, a $1.6 billion increase over December 31, 2019. Strong deposit growth was driven by a combination of our continued focus on growing core customer deposits, inflows from external money funds, and seasonal inflows. Interest-bearing transaction account balances grew by $1.2 billion and demand deposit balances increased $360 million. Average deposits were $28.2 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $1.1 billion compared to December 31, 2019. Total interest-bearing transaction deposits increased $1.5 billion, partially offset by a decrease in demand deposits of $380 million.
Capital
The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.98 percent at March 31, 2020. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.98 percent, total capital ratio was 12.58 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.16 percent at March 31, 2020. We have elected to delay the regulatory capital impact of the transition of the allowance for credit losses from the incurred loss methodology to CECL for two years, followed by a three-year transition period. At December 31, 2019, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.39 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.39 percent, total capital ratio was 12.94 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.40 percent.
The company's tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 8.39 percent at March 31, 2020 and 8.98 percent at December 31, 2019. The tangible common equity ratio is primarily based on total shareholders' equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities. The company has elected to exclude unrealized gains and losses from available for sale securities from its calculation of Tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes, consistent with the treatment under the previous capital rules.
The company repurchased 442,000 shares at an average price of $75.52 per share in the first quarter of 2020 and 280,000 shares at an average price of $81.59 in the fourth quarter of 2019. We view share buybacks opportunistically, but within the context of maintaining our strong capital position.
Credit Quality
The Company adopted FASB Accounting Standard Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Assets Measured at Amortized Cost ("CECL") on January 1, 2020 through a pre-tax cumulative-effect adjustment to equity of $61.4 million. CECL requires recognition of expected credit losses on assets carried at amortized cost over their expected lives. The previous incurred loss model incorporated only known information as of the balance sheet date. CECL uses models to measure the probability of default and loss given default over a 12-month reasonable and supportable forecast period. Models incorporate base case, downside and upside macroeconomic variables such as real gross domestic product ("GDP") growth, civilian unemployment rate and West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") oil prices on a probability weighted basis.
The provision for credit losses was $93.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, with $99.3 million related to lending activity. Changes in our reasonable and supportable forecasts of macroeconomic variables, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, oil price declines, and other assumptions, required a provision of $66.2 million. All other changes totaled $33.1 million, which included portfolio changes of $15.9 million and net charge-offs of $17.2 million.
Our base case reasonable and supportable forecast includes a 20 percent decrease in GDP and an 8.3 percent civilian unemployment rate in the second quarter of 2020. Our forward twelve month forecast through the first quarter of 2021 assumes a 4.6 percent decrease in GDP and a 6.5 percent civilian unemployment rate. WTI oil prices are projected to generally follow the NYMEX forward curve that existed at the end of March 2020, $25.10 per barrel for delivery in the second quarter of 2020 and increasing to $34.73 per barrel for delivery in the first quarter of 2021. Our downside reasonable and supportable forecast reflects a more severe and prolonged disruption in economic activity than the base case and includes a 30 percent decrease in GDP and a 9.5 percent civilian unemployment rate in the second quarter of 2020. Our forward twelve month forecast through the first quarter of 2021 assumes a 10.9 percent decrease in GDP and an 8.0 percent civilian unemployment rate. WTI oil prices are projected to range from $19.10 per barrel for delivery in the second quarter of 2020 to $31.73 per barrel for delivery in the first quarter of 2021.
The allowance for loan losses totaled $315 million or 1.40 percent of outstanding loans and 199 percent of nonaccruing loans at March 31, 2020, excluding residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $344 million or 1.53 percent of outstanding loans and 217 percent of nonaccruing loans at March 31, 2020. The combined allowance for credit losses attributed to energy was 2.43 percent of outstanding energy loans at March 31.
At December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses was $211 million or 0.97 percent of outstanding loans and 121 percent of nonaccruing loans, excluding loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $212 million or 0.98 percent of outstanding loans and 121 percent of nonaccruing loans.
Nonperforming assets totaled $292 million or 1.30 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at March 31, 2020, compared to $294 million or 1.35 percent at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets that are not guaranteed by U.S. government agencies totaled $195 million or 0.87 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at March 31, 2020, compared to $195 million or 0.90 percent at December 31, 2019.
Nonaccruing loans were $163 million or 0.73 percent of outstanding loans at March 31, 2020. Nonaccruing commercial loans totaled $119 million or 0.80 percent of outstanding commercial loans. Nonaccruing commercial real estate loans totaled $8.5 million or 0.19 percent of outstanding commercial real estate loans. Nonaccruing loans to individuals totaled $36 million or 1.12 percent of outstanding loans to individuals.
Nonaccruing loans decreased $18 million from December 31, 2019, primarily due to a $19 million decrease in nonaccruing commercial real estate loans. Nonaccruing energy loans increased $4.7 million. New nonaccruing loans identified in the first quarter totaled $30 million, offset by $8.9 million in payments received, $19 million in charge-offs and $18 million of foreclosures.
Potential problem loans, which are defined as performing loans that, based on known information, cause management concern as to the borrowers' ability to continue to perform, totaled $293 million at March 31, compared to $160 million at December 31. The increase largely resulted from energy and service sector loans.
Net charge-offs were $17.2 million or 0.31 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $12.5 million or 0.22 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs were 0.24 percent of average loans over the last four quarters. Gross charge-offs were $18.9 million for the first quarter compared to $14.3 million for the previous quarter. Recoveries totaled $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Securities and Derivatives
The fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio totaled $12.7 billion at March 31, 2020, a $1.4 billion increase compared to December 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, the available for sale securities portfolio consisted primarily of $9.3 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies and $3.4 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies. At March 31, 2020, the available for sale securities portfolio had a net unrealized gain of $436 million compared to $138 million at December 31, 2019.
The company also maintains a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. government agencies and interest rate derivative contracts as an economic hedge of the changes in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. This portfolio of fair value option securities increased $605 million to $1.7 billion at March 31, 2020.
The net economic benefit of the changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $2.6 million during the first quarter of 2020. The magnitude of declines in mortgage rates resulted in an $88.5 million decrease in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights. However, our securities and derivatives hedges held as the economic hedge offset that decrease by $86.8 million. We also had $4.3 million of related net interest revenue.
The company will continue to evaluate critical assumptions and estimates, such as the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses and asset impairment as of March 31, 2020 through the date its financial statements are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will adjust amounts reported if necessary.
|BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2020
|Dec. 31, 2019
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|670,500
|$
|735,836
|Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
|302,577
|522,985
|Trading securities
|2,110,585
|1,623,921
|Investment securities, net of allowance
|272,576
|293,418
|Available for sale securities
|12,694,277
|11,269,643
|Fair value option securities
|1,703,238
|1,098,577
|Restricted equity securities
|390,042
|460,552
|Residential mortgage loans held for sale
|204,720
|182,271
|Loans:
|Commercial
|14,795,975
|14,031,650
|Commercial real estate
|4,450,085
|4,433,783
|Loans to individuals
|3,217,910
|3,285,554
|Total loans
|22,463,970
|21,750,987
|Allowance for loan losses
|(315,311
|)
|(210,759
|)
|Loans, net of allowance
|22,148,659
|21,540,228
|Premises and equipment, net
|546,093
|535,519
|Receivables
|207,341
|231,811
|Goodwill
|1,048,091
|1,048,091
|Intangible assets, net
|121,807
|125,271
|Mortgage servicing rights
|110,828
|201,886
|Real estate and other repossessed assets, net
|36,744
|20,359
|Derivative contracts, net
|922,716
|323,375
|Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|391,006
|389,879
|Receivable on unsettled securities sales
|2,171,881
|1,020,404
|Other assets
|1,065,481
|547,995
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|47,119,162
|$
|42,172,021
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|9,821,582
|$
|9,461,291
|Interest-bearing transaction
|16,596,292
|15,391,752
|Savings
|593,805
|550,276
|Time
|2,232,473
|2,217,849
|Total deposits
|29,244,152
|27,621,168
|Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|4,583,768
|3,818,350
|Other borrowings
|5,529,554
|4,527,055
|Subordinated debentures
|275,942
|275,923
|Accrued interest, taxes and expense
|309,236
|259,701
|Due on unsettled securities purchases
|537,709
|182,547
|Derivative contracts, net
|1,213,445
|251,128
|Other liabilities
|391,196
|372,230
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|42,085,002
|37,308,102
|Shareholders' equity:
|Capital, surplus and retained earnings
|4,694,956
|4,750,872
|Accumulated other comprehensive gain
|331,292
|104,923
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|5,026,248
|4,855,795
|Non-controlling interests
|7,912
|8,124
|TOTAL EQUITY
|5,034,160
|4,863,919
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|47,119,162
|$
|42,172,021
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2020
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Sept. 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|Mar. 31, 2019
|ASSETS
|Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
|$
|721,659
|$
|573,203
|$
|500,823
|$
|535,491
|$
|537,903
|Trading securities
|1,690,104
|1,672,426
|1,696,568
|1,757,335
|1,968,399
|Investment securities, net of allowance
|282,265
|298,567
|308,090
|328,482
|343,282
|Available for sale securities
|11,664,521
|11,333,524
|10,747,439
|9,435,668
|8,883,054
|Fair value option securities
|1,793,480
|1,521,528
|1,553,879
|898,772
|594,349
|Restricted equity securities
|429,133
|479,687
|476,781
|413,812
|395,432
|Residential mortgage loans held for sale
|129,708
|203,535
|203,319
|192,102
|145,040
|Loans:
|Commercial
|14,452,851
|14,344,534
|14,507,185
|14,175,057
|13,966,521
|Commercial real estate
|4,346,886
|4,532,649
|4,652,534
|4,656,861
|4,602,149
|Loans to individuals
|3,143,286
|3,358,817
|3,253,199
|3,172,487
|3,197,395
|Total loans
|21,943,023
|22,236,000
|22,412,918
|22,004,405
|21,766,065
|Allowance for loan losses
|(250,338
|)
|(205,417
|)
|(201,714
|)
|(205,532
|)
|(206,092
|)
|Loans, net of allowance
|21,692,685
|22,030,583
|22,211,204
|21,798,873
|21,559,973
|Total earning assets
|38,403,555
|38,113,053
|37,698,103
|35,360,535
|34,427,432
|Cash and due from banks
|669,369
|690,806
|717,338
|703,294
|705,411
|Derivative contracts, net
|376,621
|311,542
|331,834
|328,802
|262,927
|Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|390,009
|388,012
|385,190
|384,974
|382,538
|Receivable on unsettled securities sales
|3,046,111
|1,973,604
|1,742,794
|1,437,462
|1,224,700
|Other assets
|2,834,953
|2,736,337
|2,705,089
|2,629,710
|2,669,673
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|45,720,618
|$
|44,213,354
|$
|43,580,348
|$
|40,844,777
|$
|39,672,681
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|9,232,859
|$
|9,612,533
|$
|9,759,710
|$
|9,883,965
|$
|9,988,088
|Interest-bearing transaction
|16,159,654
|14,685,385
|13,131,542
|12,512,282
|11,931,539
|Savings
|563,821
|554,605
|557,122
|558,738
|541,575
|Time
|2,239,234
|2,247,717
|2,251,800
|2,207,391
|2,153,277
|Total deposits
|28,195,568
|27,100,240
|25,700,174
|25,162,376
|24,614,479
|Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|3,815,941
|4,120,610
|3,106,163
|2,066,950
|2,033,036
|Other borrowings
|6,542,325
|6,247,194
|8,125,023
|7,175,617
|7,040,279
|Subordinated debentures
|275,932
|275,916
|275,900
|275,887
|275,882
|Derivative contracts, net
|379,342
|276,078
|300,051
|283,484
|273,786
|Due on unsettled securities purchases
|960,780
|784,174
|745,893
|821,688
|453,937
|Other liabilities
|642,764
|561,654
|547,144
|460,732
|501,788
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|40,812,652
|39,365,866
|38,800,348
|36,246,734
|35,193,187
|Total equity
|4,907,966
|4,847,488
|4,780,000
|4,598,043
|4,479,494
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|45,720,618
|$
|44,213,354
|$
|43,580,348
|$
|40,844,777
|$
|39,672,681
|STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Interest revenue
|$
|348,937
|$
|376,074
|Interest expense
|87,577
|97,972
|Net interest revenue
|261,360
|278,102
|Provision for credit losses
|93,771
|8,000
|Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
|167,589
|270,102
|Other operating revenue:
|Brokerage and trading revenue
|50,779
|31,617
|Transaction card revenue
|21,881
|20,738
|Fiduciary and asset management revenue
|44,458
|43,358
|Deposit service charges and fees
|26,130
|28,243
|Mortgage banking revenue
|37,167
|23,834
|Other revenue
|12,309
|12,762
|Total fees and commissions
|192,724
|160,552
|Other gains (losses), net
|(10,741
|)
|2,976
|Gain on derivatives, net
|18,420
|4,667
|Gain on fair value option securities, net
|68,393
|9,665
|Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
|(88,480
|)
|(20,666
|)
|Gain on available for sale securities, net
|3
|76
|Total other operating revenue
|180,319
|157,270
|Other operating expense:
|Personnel
|156,181
|169,228
|Business promotion
|6,215
|7,874
|Professional fees and services
|12,948
|16,139
|Net occupancy and equipment
|26,061
|29,521
|Insurance
|4,980
|4,839
|Data processing and communications
|32,743
|31,449
|Printing, postage and supplies
|4,272
|4,885
|Net losses and operating expenses of repossessed assets
|1,531
|1,996
|Amortization of intangible assets
|5,094
|5,191
|Mortgage banking costs
|10,545
|9,906
|Other expense
|8,054
|6,129
|Total other operating expense
|268,624
|287,157
|Net income before taxes
|79,284
|140,215
|Federal and state income taxes
|17,300
|29,950
|Net income
|61,984
|110,265
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|(95
|)
|(347
|)
|Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders
|$
|62,079
|$
|110,612
|Average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|70,123,685
|71,387,070
|Diluted
|70,130,166
|71,404,388
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.88
|$
|1.54
|Diluted
|$
|0.88
|$
|1.54
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratio and share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2020
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Sept. 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|Mar. 31, 2019
|Capital:
|Period-end shareholders' equity
|$
|5,026,248
|$
|4,855,795
|$
|4,829,016
|$
|4,709,438
|$
|4,522,873
|Risk weighted assets
|$
|32,973,242
|$
|31,673,425
|$
|32,159,139
|$
|32,040,741
|$
|31,601,558
|Risk-based capital ratios:
|Common equity tier 1
|10.98
|%
|11.39
|%
|11.06
|%
|10.84
|%
|10.71
|%
|Tier 1
|10.98
|%
|11.39
|%
|11.06
|%
|10.84
|%
|10.71
|%
|Total capital
|12.58
|%
|12.94
|%
|12.56
|%
|12.34
|%
|12.24
|%
|Leverage ratio
|8.16
|%
|8.40
|%
|8.41
|%
|8.75
|%
|8.76
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio1
|8.39
|%
|8.98
|%
|8.72
|%
|8.69
|%
|8.64
|%
|Common stock:
|Book value per share
|$
|71.49
|$
|68.80
|$
|68.15
|$
|66.15
|$
|63.30
|Tangible book value per share
|54.85
|52.17
|51.60
|49.68
|46.82
|Market value per share:
|High
|$
|87.40
|$
|88.28
|$
|84.35
|$
|88.17
|$
|93.72
|Low
|$
|34.57
|$
|71.85
|$
|72.96
|$
|72.60
|$
|72.11
|Cash dividends paid
|$
|35,949
|$
|36,011
|$
|35,472
|$
|35,631
|$
|35,885
|Dividend payout ratio
|57.91
|%
|32.63
|%
|24.94
|%
|25.90
|%
|32.44
|%
|Shares outstanding, net
|70,308,532
|70,579,598
|70,858,010
|71,193,770
|71,449,982
|Stock buy-back program:
|Shares repurchased
|442,000
|280,000
|336,713
|250,000
|705,609
|Amount
|$
|33,380
|$
|22,844
|$
|25,937
|$
|20,125
|$
|60,577
|Average price per share
|$
|75.52
|$
|81.59
|$
|77.03
|$
|80.50
|$
|85.85
|Performance ratios (quarter annualized):
|Return on average assets
|0.55
|%
|0.99
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.13
|%
|Return on average equity
|5.10
|%
|9.05
|%
|11.83
|%
|12.02
|%
|10.04
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.80
|%
|2.88
|%
|3.01
|%
|3.30
|%
|3.30
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|58.62
|%
|63.65
|%
|59.31
|%
|59.51
|%
|64.80
|%
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures:
|1 Tangible common equity ratio:
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|5,026,248
|$
|4,855,795
|$
|4,829,016
|$
|4,709,438
|$
|4,522,873
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|1,169,898
|1,173,362
|1,172,411
|1,172,564
|1,177,573
|Tangible common equity
|$
|3,856,350
|$
|3,682,433
|$
|3,656,605
|$
|3,536,874
|$
|3,345,300
|Total assets
|$
|47,119,162
|$
|42,172,021
|$
|43,127,205
|$
|41,893,073
|$
|39,882,962
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|1,169,898
|1,173,362
|1,172,411
|1,172,564
|1,177,573
|Tangible assets
|$
|45,949,264
|$
|40,998,659
|$
|41,954,794
|$
|40,720,509
|$
|38,705,389
|Tangible common equity ratio
|8.39
|%
|8.98
|%
|8.72
|%
|8.69
|%
|8.64
|%
|Other data:
|Tax equivalent interest
|$
|2,715
|$
|2,726
|$
|2,936
|$
|3,481
|$
|2,529
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale securities
|$
|435,989
|$
|138,149
|$
|178,060
|$
|131,780
|$
|(2,609
|)
|Mortgage banking:
|Mortgage production revenue
|$
|21,570
|$
|9,169
|$
|13,814
|$
|11,869
|$
|7,868
|Mortgage loans funded for sale
|$
|548,956
|$
|855,643
|$
|877,280
|$
|729,841
|$
|510,527
|Add: current period-end outstanding commitments
|657,570
|158,460
|379,377
|344,087
|263,434
|Less: prior period end outstanding commitments
|158,460
|379,377
|344,087
|263,434
|160,848
|Total mortgage production volume
|$
|1,048,066
|$
|634,726
|$
|912,570
|$
|810,494
|$
|613,113
|Mortgage loan refinances to mortgage loans funded for sale
|57
|%
|57
|%
|56
|%
|31
|%
|30
|%
|Gain on sale margin
|2.06
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.28
|%
|Mortgage servicing revenue
|$
|15,597
|$
|16,227
|$
|16,366
|$
|16,262
|$
|15,966
|Average outstanding principal balance of mortgage loans serviced for others
|20,416,546
|20,856,446
|21,172,874
|21,418,690
|21,581,835
|Average mortgage servicing revenue rates
|0.31
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.30
|%
|Gain (loss) on mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedge:
|Gain (loss) on mortgage hedge derivative contracts, net
|$
|18,371
|$
|(4,714
|)
|$
|3,742
|$
|11,128
|$
|4,432
|Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net
|68,393
|(8,328
|)
|4,597
|9,853
|9,665
|Gain (loss) on economic hedge of mortgage servicing rights
|86,764
|(13,042
|)
|8,339
|20,981
|14,097
|Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
|(88,480
|)
|9,297
|(12,593
|)
|(29,555
|)
|(20,666
|)
|Loss on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges, included in other operating revenue
|(1,716
|)
|(3,745
|)
|(4,254
|)
|(8,574
|)
|(6,569
|)
|Net interest revenue on fair value option securities2
|4,268
|1,544
|1,245
|1,296
|1,129
|Total economic cost of changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges
|$
|2,552
|$
|(2,201
|)
|$
|(3,009
|)
|$
|(7,278
|)
|$
|(5,440
|)
2 Actual interest earned on fair value option securities less internal transfer-priced cost of funds.
|QUARTERLY EARNINGS TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratio and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2020
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Sept. 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|Mar. 31, 2019
|Interest revenue
|$
|348,937
|$
|369,857
|$
|395,207
|$
|390,820
|$
|376,074
|Interest expense
|87,577
|99,608
|116,111
|105,388
|97,972
|Net interest revenue
|261,360
|270,249
|279,096
|285,432
|278,102
|Provision for credit losses
|93,771
|19,000
|12,000
|5,000
|8,000
|Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
|167,589
|251,249
|267,096
|280,432
|270,102
|Other operating revenue:
|Brokerage and trading revenue
|50,779
|43,843
|43,840
|40,526
|31,617
|Transaction card revenue
|21,881
|22,548
|22,015
|21,915
|20,738
|Fiduciary and asset management revenue
|44,458
|45,021
|43,621
|45,025
|43,358
|Deposit service charges and fees
|26,130
|27,331
|28,837
|28,074
|28,243
|Mortgage banking revenue
|37,167
|25,396
|30,180
|28,131
|23,834
|Other revenue
|12,309
|15,283
|17,626
|12,437
|12,762
|Total fees and commissions
|192,724
|179,422
|186,119
|176,108
|160,552
|Other gains (losses), net
|(10,741
|)
|(1,649
|)
|4,544
|3,480
|2,976
|Gain (loss) on derivatives, net
|18,420
|(4,644
|)
|3,778
|11,150
|4,667
|Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net
|68,393
|(8,328
|)
|4,597
|9,853
|9,665
|Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
|(88,480
|)
|9,297
|(12,593
|)
|(29,555
|)
|(20,666
|)
|Gain on available for sale securities, net
|3
|4,487
|5
|1,029
|76
|Total other operating revenue
|180,319
|178,585
|186,450
|172,065
|157,270
|Other operating expense:
|Personnel
|156,181
|168,422
|162,573
|160,342
|169,228
|Business promotion
|6,215
|8,787
|8,859
|10,142
|7,874
|Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation
|—
|2,000
|—
|1,000
|—
|Professional fees and services
|12,948
|13,408
|12,312
|13,002
|16,139
|Net occupancy and equipment
|26,061
|26,316
|27,558
|26,880
|29,521
|Insurance
|4,980
|5,393
|4,220
|6,454
|4,839
|Data processing and communications
|32,743
|31,884
|31,915
|29,735
|31,449
|Printing, postage and supplies
|4,272
|3,700
|3,825
|4,107
|4,885
|Net losses and operating expenses of repossessed assets
|1,531
|2,403
|1,728
|580
|1,996
|Amortization of intangible assets
|5,094
|5,225
|5,064
|5,138
|5,191
|Mortgage banking costs
|10,545
|14,259
|14,975
|11,545
|9,906
|Other expense
|8,054
|6,998
|6,263
|8,212
|6,129
|Total other operating expense
|268,624
|288,795
|279,292
|277,137
|287,157
|Net income before taxes
|79,284
|141,039
|174,254
|175,360
|140,215
|Federal and state income taxes
|17,300
|30,257
|32,396
|37,580
|29,950
|Net income
|61,984
|110,782
|141,858
|137,780
|110,265
|Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|(95
|)
|430
|(373
|)
|217
|(347
|)
|Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders
|$
|62,079
|$
|110,352
|$
|142,231
|$
|137,563
|$
|110,612
|Average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|70,123,685
|70,295,899
|70,596,307
|70,887,063
|71,387,070
|Diluted
|70,130,166
|70,309,644
|70,609,924
|70,902,033
|71,404,388
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.88
|$
|1.56
|$
|2.00
|$
|1.93
|$
|1.54
|Diluted
|$
|0.88
|$
|1.56
|$
|2.00
|$
|1.93
|$
|1.54
|LOANS TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2020
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Sept. 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|Mar. 31, 2019
|Commercial:
|Energy
|$
|4,111,676
|$
|3,973,377
|$
|4,114,269
|$
|3,921,353
|$
|3,705,099
|Healthcare
|3,165,096
|3,033,916
|3,032,968
|2,926,510
|2,915,885
|Services
|3,955,748
|3,832,031
|4,011,089
|4,105,117
|4,090,646
|General business
|3,563,455
|3,192,326
|3,266,299
|3,383,928
|3,250,345
|Total commercial
|14,795,975
|14,031,650
|14,424,625
|14,336,908
|13,961,975
|Commercial real estate
|4,450,085
|4,433,783
|4,626,057
|4,710,033
|4,600,651
|Loans to individuals:
|Permanent mortgage
|1,844,555
|1,886,378
|1,925,539
|1,975,449
|1,999,312
|Permanent mortgages guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|197,889
|197,794
|191,764
|195,373
|193,308
|Personal
|1,175,466
|1,201,382
|1,117,382
|1,037,889
|1,003,734
|Total loans to individuals
|3,217,910
|3,285,554
|3,234,685
|3,208,711
|3,196,354
|Total
|$
|22,463,970
|$
|21,750,987
|$
|22,285,367
|$
|22,255,652
|$
|21,758,980
|LOANS MANAGED BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2020
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Sept. 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|Mar. 31, 2019
|Texas:
|Commercial
|$
|6,350,690
|$
|6,174,894
|$
|6,220,227
|$
|5,877,265
|$
|5,754,018
|Commercial real estate
|1,296,266
|1,259,117
|1,292,116
|1,341,609
|1,344,810
|Loans to individuals
|756,634
|727,175
|749,361
|673,463
|662,721
|Total Texas
|8,403,590
|8,161,186
|8,261,704
|7,892,337
|7,761,549
|Oklahoma:
|Commercial
|3,886,086
|3,454,825
|3,690,100
|3,762,234
|3,551,054
|Commercial real estate
|593,473
|631,026
|679,786
|717,970
|665,190
|Loans to individuals
|1,788,518
|1,854,864
|1,753,698
|1,786,162
|1,792,188
|Total Oklahoma
|6,268,077
|5,940,715
|6,123,584
|6,266,366
|6,008,432
|Colorado:
|Commercial
|2,181,309
|2,169,598
|2,247,798
|2,325,742
|2,231,703
|Commercial real estate
|955,608
|927,826
|975,066
|1,023,410
|957,348
|Loans to individuals
|268,674
|276,939
|303,605
|314,317
|307,534
|Total Colorado
|3,405,591
|3,374,363
|3,526,469
|3,663,469
|3,496,585
|Arizona:
|Commercial
|1,396,582
|1,307,073
|1,276,534
|1,330,415
|1,335,140
|Commercial real estate
|714,161
|728,832
|771,425
|761,243
|791,466
|Loans to individuals
|181,821
|186,539
|170,815
|168,019
|160,848
|Total Arizona
|2,292,564
|2,222,444
|2,218,774
|2,259,677
|2,287,454
|Kansas/Missouri:
|Commercial
|556,255
|527,872
|566,969
|602,836
|667,859
|Commercial real estate
|310,799
|322,541
|374,795
|331,443
|327,870
|Loans to individuals
|116,734
|131,069
|146,522
|155,453
|157,391
|Total Kansas/Missouri
|983,788
|981,482
|1,088,286
|1,089,732
|1,153,120
|New Mexico:
|Commercial
|327,164
|305,320
|335,409
|350,520
|342,915
|Commercial real estate
|434,150
|402,148
|374,331
|385,058
|371,416
|Loans to individuals
|87,110
|90,257
|92,270
|92,626
|96,391
|Total New Mexico
|848,424
|797,725
|802,010
|828,204
|810,722
|Arkansas:
|Commercial
|97,889
|92,068
|87,588
|87,896
|79,286
|Commercial real estate
|145,628
|162,293
|158,538
|149,300
|142,551
|Loans to individuals
|18,419
|18,711
|18,414
|18,671
|19,281
|Total Arkansas
|261,936
|273,072
|264,540
|255,867
|241,118
|TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL
|$
|22,463,970
|$
|21,750,987
|$
|22,285,367
|$
|22,255,652
|$
|21,758,980
Loans attributed to a principal market may not always represent the location of the borrower or the collateral.
|DEPOSITS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2020
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Sept. 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|Mar. 31, 2019
|Oklahoma:
|Demand
|$
|3,669,558
|$
|3,257,337
|$
|3,515,312
|$
|3,279,360
|$
|3,432,239
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|9,955,697
|8,574,912
|7,447,799
|7,020,484
|6,542,548
|Savings
|329,631
|306,194
|308,103
|307,785
|309,875
|Time
|1,137,802
|1,125,446
|1,198,170
|1,253,804
|1,217,371
|Total interest-bearing
|11,423,130
|10,006,552
|8,954,072
|8,582,073
|8,069,794
|Total Oklahoma
|15,092,688
|13,263,889
|12,469,384
|11,861,433
|11,502,033
|Texas:
|Demand
|2,767,399
|2,757,376
|2,867,915
|2,970,340
|2,964,600
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|2,874,362
|2,911,731
|2,589,063
|2,453,187
|2,385,001
|Savings
|115,039
|102,456
|100,597
|103,125
|101,849
|Time
|505,565
|495,343
|464,264
|425,253
|419,269
|Total interest-bearing
|3,494,966
|3,509,530
|3,153,924
|2,981,565
|2,906,119
|Total Texas
|6,262,365
|6,266,906
|6,021,839
|5,951,905
|5,870,719
|Colorado:
|Demand
|1,579,764
|1,729,674
|1,694,044
|1,621,820
|1,897,547
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|1,759,384
|1,769,037
|1,910,874
|1,800,271
|1,844,632
|Savings
|58,000
|53,307
|60,107
|57,263
|58,919
|Time
|279,105
|283,517
|273,622
|246,198
|261,235
|Total interest-bearing
|2,096,489
|2,105,861
|2,244,603
|2,103,732
|2,164,786
|Total Colorado
|3,676,253
|3,835,535
|3,938,647
|3,725,552
|4,062,333
|New Mexico:
|Demand
|750,052
|623,722
|645,698
|630,861
|662,362
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|563,891
|558,493
|539,260
|557,881
|573,203
|Savings
|67,553
|63,999
|62,863
|62,636
|61,497
|Time
|235,778
|238,140
|236,135
|232,569
|228,212
|Total interest-bearing
|867,222
|860,632
|838,258
|853,086
|862,912
|Total New Mexico
|1,617,274
|1,484,354
|1,483,956
|1,483,947
|1,525,274
|Arizona:
|Demand
|665,396
|681,268
|705,895
|704,144
|697,381
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|729,603
|684,929
|600,103
|560,861
|622,039
|Savings
|8,832
|10,314
|12,487
|11,966
|12,144
|Time
|47,081
|49,676
|44,347
|43,099
|44,004
|Total interest-bearing
|785,516
|744,919
|656,937
|615,926
|678,187
|Total Arizona
|1,450,912
|1,426,187
|1,362,832
|1,320,070
|1,375,568
|Kansas/Missouri:
|Demand
|318,985
|384,533
|376,020
|431,856
|410,799
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|537,552
|784,574
|284,940
|310,774
|361,590
|Savings
|12,888
|12,169
|11,689
|13,125
|13,815
|Time
|19,137
|17,877
|19,126
|19,205
|19,977
|Total interest-bearing
|569,577
|814,620
|315,755
|343,104
|395,382
|Total Kansas/Missouri
|888,562
|1,199,153
|691,775
|774,960
|806,181
|Arkansas:
|Demand
|70,428
|27,381
|39,513
|29,176
|31,624
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|175,803
|108,076
|149,506
|148,485
|147,964
|Savings
|1,862
|1,837
|1,747
|1,783
|1,785
|Time
|8,005
|7,850
|7,877
|7,810
|8,321
|Total interest-bearing
|185,670
|117,763
|159,130
|158,078
|158,070
|Total Arkansas
|256,098
|145,144
|198,643
|187,254
|189,694
|TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL
|$
|29,244,152
|$
|27,621,168
|$
|26,167,076
|$
|25,305,121
|$
|25,331,802
|NET INTEREST MARGIN TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2020
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Sept. 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|Mar. 31, 2019
|TAX-EQUIVALENT ASSETS YIELDS
|Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
|1.33
|%
|1.62
|%
|2.42
|%
|2.57
|%
|2.56
|%
|Trading securities
|2.89
|%
|3.19
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.59
|%
|3.88
|%
|Investment securities, net of allowance
|4.73
|%
|4.69
|%
|4.46
|%
|4.41
|%
|4.50
|%
|Available for sale securities
|2.48
|%
|2.52
|%
|2.60
|%
|2.63
|%
|2.57
|%
|Fair value option securities
|2.67
|%
|2.62
|%
|2.79
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.62
|%
|Restricted equity securities
|5.49
|%
|5.37
|%
|6.34
|%
|6.30
|%
|6.42
|%
|Residential mortgage loans held for sale
|3.50
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.73
|%
|3.65
|%
|4.58
|%
|Loans
|4.50
|%
|4.75
|%
|5.12
|%
|5.39
|%
|5.26
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|Loans, net of allowance
|4.55
|%
|4.80
|%
|5.17
|%
|5.45
|%
|5.31
|%
|Total tax-equivalent yield on earning assets
|3.73
|%
|3.93
|%
|4.25
|%
|4.51
|%
|4.46
|%
|COST OF INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing transaction
|0.89
|%
|1.00
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.04
|%
|0.94
|%
|Savings
|0.09
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.12
|%
|Time
|1.83
|%
|1.94
|%
|1.94
|%
|1.90
|%
|1.80
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|0.98
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.04
|%
|Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|1.14
|%
|1.56
|%
|2.01
|%
|2.08
|%
|2.07
|%
|Other borrowings
|1.66
|%
|2.01
|%
|2.42
|%
|2.67
|%
|2.68
|%
|Subordinated debt
|5.30
|%
|5.40
|%
|5.48
|%
|5.53
|%
|5.50
|%
|Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|1.19
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.68
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.66
|%
|Tax-equivalent net interest revenue spread
|2.54
|%
|2.53
|%
|2.57
|%
|2.81
|%
|2.80
|%
|Effect of noninterest-bearing funding sources and other
|0.26
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.50
|%
|Tax-equivalent net interest margin
|2.80
|%
|2.88
|%
|3.01
|%
|3.30
|%
|3.30
|%
Yield calculations are shown on a tax equivalent basis at the statutory federal and state rates for the periods presented. The yield calculations exclude security trades that have been recorded on trade date with no corresponding interest income and the unrealized gains and losses. The yield calculation also includes average loan balances for which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are net of unearned income. Yield/rate calculations are generally based on the conventions that determine how interest income and expense is accrued.
|CREDIT QUALITY INDICATORS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratios)
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2020
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Sept. 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|Mar. 31, 2019
|Nonperforming assets:
|Nonaccruing loans:
|Commercial:
|Energy
|$
|96,448
|$
|91,722
|$
|88,894
|$
|71,632
|$
|35,332
|Healthcare
|4,070
|4,480
|5,978
|16,148
|18,768
|Services
|8,425
|7,483
|6,119
|10,087
|9,555
|General business
|9,681
|11,731
|10,715
|25,528
|26,703
|Total commercial
|118,624
|115,416
|111,706
|123,395
|90,358
|Commercial real estate
|8,545
|27,626
|23,185
|21,670
|21,508
|Loans to individuals:
|Permanent mortgage
|30,721
|31,522
|30,972
|31,734
|33,463
|Permanent mortgage guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|5,005
|6,100
|6,332
|6,743
|6,946
|Personal
|277
|287
|271
|237
|302
|Total loans to individuals
|36,003
|37,909
|37,575
|38,714
|40,711
|Total nonaccruing loans
|$
|163,172
|$
|180,951
|$
|172,466
|$
|183,779
|$
|152,577
|Accruing renegotiated loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|91,757
|92,452
|92,718
|95,989
|91,787
|Real estate and other repossessed assets
|36,744
|20,359
|21,026
|16,940
|17,139
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|291,673
|$
|293,762
|$
|286,210
|$
|296,708
|$
|261,503
|Total nonperforming assets excluding those guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|194,911
|195,210
|187,160
|193,976
|162,770
|Accruing loans 90 days past due2
|3,706
|7,680
|1,541
|2,698
|610
|Gross charge-offs
|$
|18,917
|$
|14,268
|$
|11,707
|$
|13,227
|$
|11,775
|Recoveries
|(1,696
|)
|(1,816
|)
|(1,066
|)
|(5,503
|)
|(1,689
|)
|Net charge-offs
|$
|17,221
|$
|12,452
|$
|10,641
|$
|7,724
|$
|10,086
|Provision for loan losses
|$
|95,964
|$
|18,779
|$
|12,539
|$
|4,918
|$
|7,969
|Provision for credit losses from off-balance sheet unfunded loan commitments
|3,377
|221
|(539
|)
|82
|31
|Provision for expected credit losses from mortgage banking acitivities1
|(6,020
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Provision for credit losses related to held-to maturity (investment) securities portfolio1
|450
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total provision for credit losses
|$
|93,771
|$
|19,000
|$
|12,000
|$
|5,000
|$
|8,000
|Allowance for loan losses to period end loans
|1.40
|%
|0.97
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.94
|%
|Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to period end loans
|1.53
|%
|0.98
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.95
|%
|Nonperforming assets to period end loans and repossessed assets
|1.30
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.20
|%
|Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans
|0.31
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.19
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans2
|199.35
|%
|120.54
|%
|123.05
|%
|114.40
|%
|141.00
|%
|Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to nonaccruing loans2
|217.38
|%
|121.44
|%
|123.87
|%
|115.48
|%
|142.25
|%
1 Included in Provision for credit losses effective with implementation of CECL on January 1, 2020.
2 Excludes residential mortgage loans guaranteed by agencies of the U.S. government.
|SEGMENTS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratios)
|Three Months Ended
|Change
|Commercial Banking
|Mar. 31, 2020
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Mar. 31, 2019
|1
|1Q20 vs
4Q19
|1Q20 vs
1Q19
|Net interest revenue
|$
|151,407
|$
|162,240
|$
|150,571
|(6.7
|)%
|0.6
|%
|Fees and commissions revenue
|41,459
|43,357
|38,046
|(4.4
|)%
|9.0
|%
|Other operating expense
|60,752
|69,290
|50,627
|(12.3
|)%
|20.0
|%
|Corporate expense allocations
|8,905
|11,176
|9,455
|(20.3
|)%
|(5.8
|)%
|Net income
|74,975
|82,019
|85,521
|(8.6
|)%
|(12.3
|)%
|Average assets
|24,687,976
|24,346,565
|19,937,878
|1.4
|%
|23.8
|%
|Average loans
|18,812,015
|19,100,101
|15,988,843
|(1.5
|)%
|17.7
|%
|Average deposits
|11,907,386
|11,419,558
|8,261,543
|4.3
|%
|44.1
|%
|Consumer Banking
|Net interest revenue
|$
|43,932
|$
|43,176
|$
|51,102
|1.8
|%
|(14.0
|)%
|Fees and commissions revenue
|55,062
|44,884
|42,821
|22.7
|%
|28.6
|%
|Other operating expense
|54,793
|59,702
|53,821
|(8.2
|)%
|1.8
|%
|Corporate expense allocations
|10,487
|11,798
|11,900
|(11.1
|)%
|(11.9
|)%
|Net income
|27,408
|8,287
|15,337
|230.7
|%
|78.7
|%
|Average assets
|9,850,853
|9,772,710
|8,371,683
|0.8
|%
|17.7
|%
|Average loans
|1,711,703
|1,730,467
|1,750,642
|(1.1
|)%
|(2.2
|)%
|Average deposits
|6,869,481
|6,974,453
|6,544,665
|(1.5
|)%
|5.0
|%
|Wealth Management
|Net interest revenue
|$
|18,904
|$
|21,826
|$
|28,256
|(13.4
|)%
|(33.1
|)%
|Fees and commissions revenue
|97,881
|92,729
|73,256
|5.6
|%
|33.6
|%
|Other operating expense
|78,192
|74,688
|61,507
|4.7
|%
|27.1
|%
|Corporate expense allocations
|8,265
|9,296
|8,360
|(11.1
|)%
|(1.1
|)%
|Net income
|22,573
|22,863
|23,719
|(1.3
|)%
|(4.8
|)%
|Average assets
|12,723,412
|11,225,207
|9,328,986
|13.3
|%
|36.4
|%
|Average loans
|1,705,735
|1,667,278
|1,448,718
|2.3
|%
|17.7
|%
|Average deposits
|7,623,986
|7,301,391
|5,659,771
|4.4
|%
|34.7
|%
|Fiduciary assets
|47,053,101
|52,352,135
|46,401,149
|(10.1
|)%
|1.4
|%
|Assets under management or administration
|75,783,829
|82,740,961
|78,852,284
|(8.4
|)%
|(3.9
|)%
1 Acquired assets and liabilities were allocated to segments in the second quarter of 2019.
