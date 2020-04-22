New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Human Microbiome Sequencing Market: Focus on Products, Technologies, Applications, End Users, Country Data (17 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05888043/?utm_source=GNW

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global human microbiome sequencing market?

• What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

• What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for the global human microbiome sequencing market?

• How is the patent landscape in the industry shaping up future technological trends?

• How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029?

• Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global human microbiome sequencing market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

• Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

• What are challenges that are yet to be met by the global human microbiome sequencing market?



Key USPs of the Report



Following are some of the key sections of the report



Industry Analysis (Section 4)



The industry analysis section encompasses analyses such as patent analysis, regulatory landscape, and awaited technological developments.The patent analysis section covers the filing trend and analyzes their growing impact on the market.



This section will aid the readers in staying updated with the latest regulations as well as discuss how the market is likely to unfold during the next ten years.



Competitive Landscape (section 5)



The section comprises the following information:

o Market Share Analysis



The section includes key insights on the revenue share of the players operating in the market, both for manufacturers and service providers.It will provide information on who the leading players in the market are.



The section will also include growth share analysis of the key players and key applications in the study.



o Key Strategies and Developments



The section provides information on the recent developments in the market, which includes the following categories - funding activities, M&A activities, partnerships, alliances & business expansions, regulatory & legal, new offerings, and procurement & sales.



Global Market Scenario (section 6)



The section encompasses the detailed description and impact analysis for the market dynamics, i.e., growth factors, challenges, and market opportunities.



In addition, the report provides a detailed analysis and growth forecast for each segment in the subsequent sections. Country-wise analysis has been provided for 17 leading countries across the globe.



Expert Quote



Market Potential



“I believe that the market size for human microbiome sequencing will be in excess of $6.00 Billion by 2029 and will grow rapidly due to the large number of initiatives that are being undertaken globally. In addition, the decreasing cost of sequencing and emergence of star-ups in the direct-to-consumer market will increasingly bolster the overall market scenario.”



End-to-End Service Providers



“The industry has been largely driven by the very high number of companies entering the market through their direct-to-consumer business model. Companies such as Viome, Inc. are uniquely poised to disrupt the market with the kind of funding they have been receiving. In addition, consumer wellness is anticipated to become a centerpiece for this massively growing market, especially with a growing focus on skin microbiome.”



Scope of the Global Human Microbiome Sequencing Market



The report constitutes an in-depth study of the global human microbiome sequencing market.The study also presents a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and estimation of the market size over the forecast period, 2019-2029.



The scope of this report is focused on the analysis of the human microbiome sequencing market by product type, by technology, by application, by end user, and their country-wise analysis.



Key Companies in the Global Human Microbiome Sequencing Market



Some of the key players contributing to the global human microbiome sequencing market are Baseclear B.V., Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co., Ltd, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Clinical Microbiomics A/S, Eurofins Scientific SE, GENEWIZ, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Novogene Corporation, OraSure Technologies, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Second Genome, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Viome, Inc., CosmosID, Leucine Rich Bio Pvt. Ltd., Microba, Microbiome Insights Inc., and Molzym GmbH & Co. KG.



