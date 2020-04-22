Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Respiratory Device Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Italian respiratory device market was valued at around $639 million in 2018. The rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, an increasing geriatric population, and technological advancement are the major factors augmenting the growth of the respiratory device market in the country. Market players operating in the country are adopting various strategies which are providing the needful thrust to market growth.



Italy's respiratory device market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user. The respiratory product segment is further sub-segmented into therapeutic devices, diagnosis and monitoring devices, and consumables and accessories. The therapeutic devices segment is estimated to dominate the market and is also anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The high cost of therapeutics devices and significant demand for continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices and masks, ventilator, oxygen concentrator, and oxygen hoods contribute majorly to the segmental growth of the market for therapeutic devices. Based on end-user, the market is analyzed into hospitals and clinics, and home care.



Additionally, the market is characterized by the presence of several players that are providing respiratory devices within and outside the region. Some of the key players of the market include Bayer AG, ResMed Corp., Chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and others. These players are adopting various strategies in order to capitalize on market growth opportunities. Mergers and acquisitions, product launch, partnerships and collaborations, and geographical expansion are some of the majorly adopted strategies by the market players.



Market Segmentation:



Italy Respiratory Device Market Research and Analysis by Product

Italy Respiratory Device Market Research and Analysis by End-User

The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the Italian respiratory device market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Italian respiratory device market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Italian respiratory device market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Italy Respiratory Device Market by Product

5.1.1. Therapeutic Devices

5.1.2. Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

5.1.3. Consumable and Accessories

5.2. Italy Respiratory Device Market by End-User

5.2.1. Homecare

5.2.2. Hospitals and Clinics



6. Company Profiles

6.1. 3M Co.

6.2. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.

6.3. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

6.4. Adherium Ltd.

6.5. Air Liquide S.A.

6.6. AstraZeneca PLC

6.7. Bayer AG

6.8. Bespak

6.9. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

6.10. Chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A.

6.11. Gilbert Technologies B.V.

6.12. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.13. H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.

6.14. Hamilton Medical AG

6.15. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.16. Medtronic PLC

6.17. Novartis AG

6.18. PMD Device Solutions Ltd.

6.19. ResMed Corp.

6.20. Savara, Inc.

6.21. Teicos Pharma Ltd.

6.22. Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

6.23. Vitalograph Ltd.



