TORONTO, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI) today announced a series of risk ratings changes to its fund line-up and a fund name change.



Risk Rating Changes

Effective today, AGFI is decreasing the risk rating for eight funds.

Fund Name Previous Risk Rating Revised Risk Rating AGF Canadian Growth Equity Class Medium to High Medium AGF China Focus Class High Medium to High AGF Diversified Income Class Low to Medium Low AGF Diversified Income Fund Low to Medium Low AGF Equity Income Fund Low to Medium Low AGF Floating Rate Income Fund Low to Medium Low AGF Global Bond Fund Low to Medium Low AGF Global Strategic Balanced Fund Medium Low to Medium

No material changes have been made to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.

Name Change

Effective today, AGFI is also changing the name of AGF Equity Income Focus Fund to AGF Equity Income Fund.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

