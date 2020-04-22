BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE American: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of $5.5 million of the total $6.0 million of its available tax benefits to an unrelated, profitable New Jersey corporation through the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s New Jersey Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer program for State Fiscal Year 2019. As a result, the Company has received approximately $5.2 million in cash from the sale of these NOL tax benefits.



“This transaction closed amid significant market volatility, so the timing could not be better,” commented Khoso Baluch, CorMedix CEO. “This funding will be helpful as we continue our preparations to commercialize Neutrolin®, whether on our own or with a strategic or commercial partner. We have remained on schedule towards an anticipated approval in the second half of 2020, subject of course to possible delays at FDA due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The New Jersey Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer (NOL) program enables qualified, unprofitable NJ-based technology or biotechnology companies with fewer than 225 U.S. employees (including parent company and all subsidiaries) to sell a percentage of net operating losses and research and development (R&D) tax credits to unrelated profitable corporations. NOLs and R&D tax credits may be sold for at least 80 percent of their value, up to a maximum lifetime benefit of $15 million per business. This allows qualifying technology and biotechnology companies with NOLs to turn their tax losses and credits into cash proceeds to fund growth and operations, including research and development or other allowable expenditures.

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Neutrolin®, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters. The Company completed a Phase 3 clinical trial of Neutrolin in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis, which showed a 71% reduction in catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) relative to the heparin control arm (p=0.0006) with a good safety profile. Such infections cost the U.S. healthcare system approximately $6 billion annually and contribute significantly to increased morbidity and mortality. Neutrolin has FDA Fast Track status and is designated as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides the potential for priority review of a marketing application by FDA and allows for 5 additional years of QIDP market exclusivity in the event of U.S. approval. FDA has granted rolling submission and review of portions of the new drug application (NDA) and CorMedix has begun submission of the NDA. Neutrolin is already marketed as a CE Marked product in Europe and other territories. In parallel, CorMedix is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with active programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrogels. The company is also working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based therapies for rare pediatric cancers. For more information, visit: www.cormedix.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding management’s expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or CorMedix’s prospects, future financial position, financing plans, future revenues and projected costs should be considered forward-looking. Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from projections or estimates due to a variety of important factors, including: the results of our discussions with the FDA regarding the Neutrolin development path, including whether a second Phase 3 clinical trial for Neutrolin will be required; the resources needed to complete the information required to submit a new drug application for Neutrolin to the FDA; the risks and uncertainties associated with CorMedix’s ability to manage its limited cash resources and the impact on current, planned or future research, including the continued development of Neutrolin and research for additional uses for taurolidine; obtaining additional financing to support CorMedix’s research and development and clinical activities and operations; preclinical results are not indicative of success in clinical trials and might not be replicated in any subsequent studies or trials; and the ability to retain and hire necessary personnel to staff our operations appropriately. At this time, we are unable to assess whether, and to what extent, the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic may impact our business and operations. These and other risks are described in greater detail in CorMedix’s filings with the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or upon request from CorMedix. CorMedix may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in its forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. CorMedix assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.