MONACO, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. ("Navios Holdings") (NYSE: NM) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 has been filed with the SEC and can be accessed on Navios Holdings’ website www.navios.com under the "Investors" section.
About Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) is a global seaborne shipping and logistics company focused on the transport and transshipment of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal and grain. For more information about Navios Holdings, please visit our website: www.navios.com.
