MIAMI, FL (April 21, 2020), April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunnie Cakes, the storefront behind Miami’s Best Cupcake and South Florida’s first vegan bakery is committed to pushing forward in order to help families celebrate their special occasions during this challenging quarantine.

“A birthday cake is the centerpiece for any birthday celebration. We want to continue to provide a sense of normalcy to our customers, especially for children who are celebrating their birthdays during this unprecedented season. We also want to serve families with diet restrictions such as allergies or who are vegan or gluten-free since quality birthday cake options that cater to those dietary needs are hard to find,” explains owner Mariana Cortez.

In response to the rapidly evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, Bunnie Cakes is making it easy to plan and celebrate birthday parties at home with their Party in a Box ($25) including 8 colorful balloons, 24 candles, 8 party blowers, 2 confetti poppers, a cake topper, a Happy Birthday banner and cake topper; all the party elements in a Bunnie Cakes box. The box is perfect for 6 to 8 people, so the whole household is covered.

To create a special moment at home, Bunnie Cakes’ DIY kits are a fun date-night-in idea, a fun activity for the kids or one can decorate a half-dozen by themselves and enjoy. Their Cookie Making Kits ($30) include all the ingredients to make delicious, vegan chocolate chip cookies including ingredients, 2 aprons and 2 surprises for kids. Their Cupcake Decorating Kits retailing at $30 for vegan cupcake-decorating kits and $34 vegan + gluten-free kits, and they include 6 large cupcakes (3 vanilla / 3 chocolate), 1 buttercream frosting color piping bag, 1 buttercream frosting color, 3 fondant balls, 2 aprons, 2 spatulas, 2 Bunnie Cakes Chef stickers and lots of sprinkles!

Bunnie Cakes accepts pre–orders for local delivery only. Since the Bunnie Cakes kitchen will continue to bake their signature cupcakes for Whole Foods Markets, Bunnie Cakes will also offer next-day delivery for their signature cakes, cupcakes, cake sundaes and savory vegan empanadas because #birthdaysdontstop.

While the storefront remains closed, Bunnie Cakes cupcakes are found at several Whole Foods Market locations in Miami including Aventura, North Miami, Downtown Miami, Coral Gables and Dadeland. The vegan half-dozen variety pack retails for $10 and includes two vanilla, two chocolate and two red velvet cupcakes. Bunnie Cakes' cupcakes and cakes freeze very well and maintain their freshness without preservatives for up to 60 days.







Bunnie Cakes recently shared on Instagram: “We know that our customers value the experience of visiting our stores, and regret any inconvenience that these temporary changes may cause. As the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation develops, we will continue to closely monitor the recommendations of local, state, and national public health authorities and may further adjust our business operations as needed to ensure the safety of our customers and employees.”

Customers can place their orders at bunniecakes.com. All orders must be placed online by 12 noon for all next-day orders. Delivery is free if located in the immediate area; reduced delivery fees county-wide.

Five inch cakes start at $45 and vegan cupcake dozens starts at $27. Vegan empanadas are available individually ($3.50), half dozen ($20) or dozen ($36) as well as baked or frozen so you can bake at home at your convenience. Available fillings include Black Bean, Mexican Chorizo, and Smoked Chorizo. For a full list of available items and more details, please visit: https://www.bunniecakes.com/store/catering/.







