VAL-D’OR, Quebec, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) ("Cartier") announces that it has filed its 2019 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis Reports on April 21st, 2020. As of this date, Cartier has a good financial position with more than $ 5.6 million in the bank.
Cartier also announces that it has elected to defer its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders normally held in late May – early June due to COVID-19 concerns, and plans to hold it later in the year. This decision was taken at a time when orders from the Government of Quebec forbid public gatherings.
Cartier reminds its shareholders that drilling activities remain suspended on the Chimo Mine property, located 45 km east of Val-d'Or, until further notice. Other work is in progress by telework or other confinement situations.
Since March 16, 2020, a specific COVID-19 protocol has been in place to protect employees and all those who may be in contact with them. Cartier thanks its employees, its contractors and consultants for their understanding. The company will resume drilling on the Chimo Mine project as soon as the government order is lifted.
Cartier Resources was founded in 2006 and is based out of Val-d'Or, Quebec. Quebec has consistently ranked high as one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world primarily based on its mineral rich geology, attractive tax environment, and pro-mining government.
The scientific and technical information of the Company and the Chimo Mine Project, included in this news release, have been prepared and reviewed by MM. Gaétan Lavallière, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice President and Ronan Déroff, P.Geo, M.Sc., Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Lavallière approved the information contained in the press release.
