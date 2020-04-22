Ørsted will release its results for the first quarter of 2020 on Wednesday 29 April 2020. The results will be released at approx 8:00 CET.
In connection with the presentation of the interim report, a conference call for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 14:00 CET.
UK: +44 800 408 7373
DK: +45 32 71 49 98
US: +1 877 890 2416
Room number: 233127
Participant PIN: 8564
The conference call can be followed live:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tugmuzb3
Presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call:
orsted.com/en/Financial-reports-and-presentations
For further information:
Media Relations
Ulrik Frøhlke
+45 99 55 95 60
ulrfr@orsted.dk
Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+45 99 55 79 96
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,500 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, the group's revenue was DKK 67.8 billion (EUR 9.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.
Attachment
Ørsted A/S
Fredericia, DENMARK
22APR2020_Company announcement_Ørsted to present results for first quarter 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: