Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Infections (AIDS) - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This latest disease pipeline guide provides an overview of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Infections (AIDS) (Infectious Disease) pipeline landscape. It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development, complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The pipeline guide also reviews the key players involved in the therapeutic development for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Infections (AIDS) and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Filing rejected/Withdrawn, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Phase 0, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 8, 1, 14, 48, 47, 1, 6, 102, 64 and 4 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 3, 15, 28, 49 and 66 molecules, respectively.



The pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from the proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.



Scope

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Infections (AIDS) (Infectious Disease).

The guide reviews pipeline therapeutics by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The guide reviews key companies involved in therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The guide evaluates therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics

Key report benefits:



Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development.

Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it's most promising pipeline therapeutics.

Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Therapeutics Development

Therapeutics Assessment

Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Drug Profiles

Dormant Projects

Discontinued Products

Product Development Milestones

