Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Markets for Transformers 2019-2029 - 4th Annual Report and Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers all Transformers larger than 16kVA for the period 2014 to 2029 segmented into the following types, for each country:
The report includes an executive summary which summarizes market trends, M&A activity, manufacturing and competitor trends, raw material pricing levels, and investment trends of the user base. The rationale for future estimates and forecasts is also provided. A narrative summary for each geographical region commenting on issues relates specifically to that region is also included.
The report includes:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Objectives and Scope
1.2 Methodology
2. Summary
3. The World Market
3.1 Forecast World Market 2014-2029
4. The World's Major Transformer Manufacturers
4.1 Transformer Industry Contact Details
5. Regional Markets
5.1 Western Europe
5.2 Eastern Europe
5.3 Former Soviet Union
5.4 North Africa
5.5 West Africa
5.6 Central Africa
5.7 East Africa
5.8 Southern Africa
5.9 Middle East
5.10 Indian Subcontinent
5.11 Asia
5.12 South America
5.13 Central America and the Caribbean
5.14 North America
5.15 Oceania
6. Production
7. Trade Analysis
7.1 Top 25 Exporters
7.2 Top 25 Importers
7.3 Export Values
7.4 Export Percentages
7.5 Import Values
8. Trade-In Transformer Parts
9. Appendices
Companies Mentioned
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com
