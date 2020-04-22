New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "China and Hong Kong Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2019-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796164/?utm_source=GNW

E-commerce and financial services sectors are adopting digital technology for efficient business processes. Currently, more than 70% of the population in China are using e-commerce services for performing commercial and non-commercial activities. Global card payment service providers such as America Express, MasterCard, and Visa are expanding in China due to the increase in the consumer base to procure goods and services via mobile devices. The Government of Hong Kong is conducting more than 70 smart city initiatives at full speed, covering Smart Travel, Smart Life, Smart Environment, and Smart Citizen. These initiatives include many infrastructure projects such as digital personal identity (eID), smart lampposts, open government data, upgrading government public cloud services, and building new big data analytics platforms.



Increased smart cities initiatives, procurement of renewable energy resources, increase in cloud-based services and rise of digital transformation and expansion of colocation and hyperscale Datacenter facilities are expected to drive the datacenter investment in China and Hong Kong. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the China and Hong Kong data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.



The report considers the present scenario of the datacenter market in China and Hong Kong and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019?2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the China and Hong Kong data center market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the datacenter market.



Key Deliverable Includes



• An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators

• Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the region

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the China and Hong Kong data center market during the forecast period

• Classification of the China and Hong Kong data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the China and Hong Kong data center market

• Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

• A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the China and Hong Kong data center market

Key Highlights of the Report:

• The installation of 100 GbE is projected to grow at the aggregation layer in cloud and internet service provider data centers.

• The use of VRLA battery-based UPS systems will be replaced by lithium-ion batteries in China and Hong Kong due to increased OPEX.

• The adoption of metered and monitored PDUs is likely to grow among colocation service providers.

• The application of switched PDUs will increase with the rise in the hyperscale cloud data center spending.

• China will be a major competitor for the US in greenfield development of hyperscale data centers. The market has a strong presence of global and local contractors as well as sub-contractors.



Report Coverage:

This report offers an elaborative analysis of the data center investment in China and Hong Kong in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses China and Hong Kong data center market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

o Servers

o Storage Devices

o Network

• Electrical Infrastructure

o Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o Rack PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

o Evaporative Coolers

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

o Other Units

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

o China

o Hong Kong

Target Audience:

• Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

• Datacenter Construction Contractors

• Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

• New Entrants

• Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

• Corporate and Governments Agencies



Why Purchase this Report?

• To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

• To focus on the niche market

• To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

• To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

• To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the datacenter market

