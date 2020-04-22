New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Military Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market: Focus on Type, Application, and Range – Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05888042/?utm_source=GNW

• For a new company looking to enter into the market, which areas could it focus upon to stay ahead of the competition?

• How do the existing market players function to improve their market positioning?

• Which companies have been actively involved in innovation through patent applications, and which products have witnessed maximum patent applications during the period 2010-2019?

• Which product and technology segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the military unmanned aircraft systems market during 2019-2024 and how is their growth pattern across different regions and countries?

• Which are the key application areas in the military unmanned aircraft systems market?



Global Military Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market Forecast, 2019-2024



The Global Military unmanned aircraft systems Market analyzed is expected to show healthy growth. The military unmanned aircraft systems market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 24.96% on the basis of capacity during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The demand for unmanned aircraft systems have massively grown. Growing investments in the development of next-generation UAV technology gave rise for the adoption of military Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Military unmanned aircraft systems addresses the scenario of various country defense strategies with respect to the procurement of UAS for different applications such as intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (ISR), target acquisition, combat operations, search & rescue, and delivery and transport.



The Military unmanned aircraft systems Market is currently in its upscaling phase.The usage of military unmanned aircraft systems has been gaining traction owing to the rising need of sophisticated armed technology.



However, due some technical challenges such as electronic failures and communication failures, UAVs are crashing. Most of the military unmanned aircraft systems are being operated on a pilot basis with the help of government funding and subsidies.



Scope of the Military Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market



The Military unmanned aircraft systems Market provides detailed market information for segmentation such as type, application, range and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the Military Unmanned Aircraft Systems in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed.



The Military unmanned aircraft systems Market is segregated by countries under 10 major countries, namely Australia, China, France, Germany, India, Russia, Turkey, U.A.E., U.K. and U.S.



Key Companies in the Military Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market



The key market players in the military unmanned aircraft systems Market include AeroVironment, Inc. (U.S.), China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (China), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), FLIR Systems, Inc. (U.S.), General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (U.S.), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Raytheon Company (U.S.), Textron Inc. (U.S.), The Boeing Company (U.S.), and Turkish Aerospace Industries (Turkey), among others.



Countries Covered

• Australia

• China

• France

• Germany

• India

• Russia

• Turkey

• United Arab Emirates

• U.K.

• U.S.

