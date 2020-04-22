Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Tissue Diagnostics Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American tissue diagnostics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 6.6% during the forecast period. The most widely adopted tissue diagnostic segment in North America includes Immunohistochemistry (IHC), in situ hybridization (ISH), special staining and digital pathology. The rise in incidence and prevalence rate of cancer diseases is another key factor boosting the growth of the North American tissue diagnostics market. Tissue diagnostics market by diagnoses such as breast cancer, gastric cancer, lymphoma, prostate cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) among others are in huge demand due to the rise in Cancer and related diseases in North America.



North America is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the tissue diagnostics market due to various driving factors which include growth of diagnostic segments, rise in adoption of personalized medicine, robust investment in research & development in North American tissue diagnostic market.



Research and development is the key strategy adopted by the market players contributing to the growth of tissue diagnostics through innovative strategies such as the adoption of robotic automation in diagnostic centers. Major players that are active in the market that includes Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Biogenex Laboratories, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Bio SB, Danaher Corporation, Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Sigma-Aldrich, and so forth are based in North America and contributing in the growth of tissue diagnostics market.



The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the North American Tissue Diagnostics market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the North American Tissue Diagnostics market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the North American Tissue Diagnostics market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.1. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. North American Tissue Diagnostics Market by Technology

5.1.1. Immunohistochemistry

5.1.2. In Situ Hybridization

5.1.3. Digital Pathology And Workflow Management

5.1.4. Special Staining

5.1.5. Hematoxylin & Eosin (H&E) Stain

5.2. North American Tissue Diagnostics Market by Diseases

5.2.1. Breast Cancer

5.2.2. Gastric Cancer

5.2.3. Lymphoma

5.2.4. Prostate Cancer

5.2.5. Non-small Cell Lung Carcinoma

5.3. North America Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product

5.3.1. Instruments

5.3.2. Consumables

5.4. North America Tissue Diagnostics Market by End-User

5.4.1. Hospitals

5.4.2. Pharmaceuticals

5.4.3. Research Institute

5.4.4. Laboratories

5.4.5. Other Research



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North American

6.1.1 United States

6.1.2 Canada



7 Company Profiles

7.1 Alere, Inc.

7.2 Becton, Dickinson and Co.,

7.3 Bio SB

7.4 Biogenex Laboratories

7.5 BioMrieux SA

7.6 Cell Signalling Technology, INC.

7.7 DiaGenic ASA

7.8 Prometheus Laboratories

7.9 QIAGEN AG

7.10 Stryker Corp.



