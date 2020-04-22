SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData® , a leader in end-to-end analytics solutions, announced today that it has partnered with GMV Syncromatics to deliver insight into the performance of bus routes in cities across America to make transit agencies more efficient and improve customer service.



GMV Syncromatics is the leader in building dispatch and reporting solutions for transit agencies, gathering 20 million data points generated daily by 2,500 buses across 75 American cities.

In March, it launched Sync Insights—powered by GoodData—to enable its customers to better explore and analyze data to more optimally assess bus on-time performance, plan routes, adjust to ridership and review driver and contract company performance. With better insight into their bus systems, transit authorities can make more informed decisions that improve service to hundreds of thousands of customers.

“What’s really exciting about this data is that it enables you to run your transit system better,” says Steve White, GMV Syncromatics’ Chief Product Officer. “It’s not about looking at cool charts. The faster you get to the data you need, the faster you get the insight out of the data to make better decisions.”

“Every company, every organization needs insights from data to help them make real time decisions to improve their performance, efficiency and the value they provide to their customers,” says Zdenek Svoboda, co-founder and VP of product, GoodData, which powers analytics for 50% of the Fortune 500. “We’re proud to announce GMV Syncromatics as a new customer and to work with it to help it improve bus operations that impact people across America.”

For more information, read the GMV Syncromatics case study here .

