SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc (NASDAQ: GNSS), a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions, today announced plans to release financial results for its fiscal second quarter, ended March 31, 2020, after the market close on Monday, May 11, 2020. A conference call to discuss the fiscal second quarter financial results will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.



Conference call details:

Date: Monday, May 11, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 888.390.3967

International Dial-In Number: 862.298.0702

Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1375/34372

Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time and tell the operator you are calling in for the Genasys Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call. Questions to management may be submitted before the call by emailing them to ir@genasys.com .

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately four hours after the presentation on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com .

Investor Relations Contacts Jim Fanucchi and Satya Chillara Darrow Associates, Inc. ir@genasys.com