TAMPA, FL, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce Luis A. Arce has been named President of its wholly owned subsidiary Shadow Gaming, Inc. In addition Shadow Gaming has launched its Branded Merchandise Website; https://shadow-gaming-inc.myshopify.com/



Mr. Arce is a serial entrepreneur who has owned and operated numerous successful businesses in the Orlando, Florida market for nearly three decades. His expertise in management, sales, marketing, promotion, forecasting and event planning is unparalleled. He speaks three languages, English, Spanish and Portuguese. He is a licensed real estate broker and will additionally serve as Sports Venues’ exclusive in-house real estate broker and senior vice president of real estate acquisitions. Mr. Arce has booked thousands of marketing events over the years which will be critical as Shadow Gaming begins to host live tournaments at hotels, convention centers and other venues. He is truly one of the industry’s leading international consultants, having traveled the world over to advise developers and hotel owners ensuring that their project would have the best chance of success. He has extensive contacts globally in the hotel and hospitality industries. Arce run businesses have generated multi-millions of revenues and his proven track record of running successful businesses is lengthy.

Mr. Arce had this to say, “When I got the call asking to join Sports Venues of Florida wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming Inc., as its president, it only took seconds to say yes. eSports is exploding around the world. I cannot think of a better space to utilize my management talents. I will not rest until Shadow Gaming has become a global leader in eSports. My immediate goal is to work with gamers, developers, publishers, and entertainers to learn new ways to use each other’s strengths to grow together. Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., Shadow Gaming parent company, is a dynamic company with its finger on the pulse of cutting edge technologies and businesses that meet the demands of today’s ever changing consumer. To be a part of the eSports world at this time in its development can only be likened to being around when electricity or the phone was introduced. Shadow Gaming will become a global leader in the eSports space. I am especially proud to introduce our new Branded Merchandise website where our loyal followers can purchase Shadow Gaming branded merchandise at very competitive prices. This is just the beginning of things to come! Please visit our new online store at; https://shadow-gaming-inc.myshopify.com/ or by visiting https://sportsvenues.net/ or https://eshadowgaming.com/”

John V. Whitman Jr., Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., founder and chairman had this to say about Luis A. Arce, “Developing a successful enterprise is all about the quality of people who team up with you to accomplish a stated mission. Mr. Arce is an unbelievable addition to the Sports Venues team. We have no doubt that under his leadership and guidance, Shadow Gaming will become a global force in the eSports space.”

The eSports market was valued at USD $694.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD $2.174 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.61% between 2018 and 2023. The eSports market is expected to grow because of various driving factors, such as increasing popularity of video games and growing awareness about eSports.

As competitive gaming cements itself in the popular culture, global investors, brands, media outlets, and consumers are all paying attention. Total eSports viewership is expected to grow at a 9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2019 and 2023, up from 454 million in 2019 to 646 million in 2023, per Business Insider Intelligence estimates. That puts the audience on pace to nearly double over a six-year period, as the 2017 audience stood at 335 million. As a result, the industry has seen a huge uptick in investment from venture capitalists, and more recently from private equity firms. The number of investments in esports doubled in 2018, going from 34 in 2017 to 68 in 2018, per Deloitte. That's reflected in the total dollars invested, too: Investments are up to $4.5 billion in 2018 from just $490 million the year before, a staggering YoY growth rate of 837%, per Deloitte.

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to building sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition the company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

For Additional Information Contact:

