NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) today announces that Company director and CEO Dr. Carl Schwartz, in an interview, discussed the Predictive Oncology's distinctive business model and significant changes management is making to position the Company for the future.



The interview discusses the evolution of Predictive Oncology. “As we moved forward, we changed our focus to artificial intelligence through our wholly owned subsidiary Helomics,” Schwartz said. Another key change came with the acquisition of a second wholly owned subsidiary, TumorGenesis. Continuing this growth strategy, the Company is now is in the process of acquiring two biological firms: Soluble Therapeutics and BioDtech.

“Predictive’s major asset is its Helomics subsidiary and its proprietary database of over 150,000 cancer tumors covering over 137 types of cancers, with over 30,000 tumors related to ovarian cancer, which is sort of our specialty. In fact, this is the largest inventory of its kind in the world,” stated Schwartz.

Schwartz further explained that this phenomenal collection was amassed over the last two decades by physicians sending in cancerous tumors to be tested with the known therapies of the time. “The results of these tests were in turn sent back to the referring physicians to be used as a guide or a reference as desired for treatment of the evaluated tumor,” he said. “And the evaluated tumor was placed back in the physician’s therapy inventory. That’s how we amassed all these tumors.”

The Company’s ultimate goal for Helomics is to replicate the path taken by Foundation Medicine and its relationship with Roche Pharmaceutical in obtaining funds for research.

“We ultimately need to prove that we’re able to sequence, which is genetically profile our tumors, and do what is called a ‘reach back,’ or examination of what eventually happened to these patients over an extended period of time,” Schwartz said. “I want to strongly emphasize that Helomics is the only company with the ability to do this ‘reach back’ at this time because only we have a patient history. I want to make sure I emphasize that we’re the only company that has this history.”

During the interview, Schwartz also pointed out other key components of Predictive Oncology’s strategic plan moving forward, including its CancerQuest 2020 project conducted in partnership with UPMC Magee, an agreement with Interface Diagnostics to do a thyroid study utilizing POAI’s AI model, and other projects involved precision medicine trials and prostate cancer.

“This should be enough information to demonstrate our ability to validate our process,” Schwartz said. “We will then go to pharma industry for major funding. And we’re pretty excited about this. We think we’re going to finally get to the top of the heap here very shortly.”

