SHENZHEN, China, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), a leading provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retails, announced that the Company has joined the Work Resumption and Recovery Action Day event hosted by Futian District Business Association on April 17, 2020 at Huaqiangbei Commercial Pedestrian Street to help enterprises resume work and restore production in healthy and safe ways.



Futian District is the central business district of Shenzhen. Futian local government is granting approximately RMB 1.6 billion with various policy measures to support local businesses’ dual efforts of both prevention of and recovery from COVID-19. At the event, Futian District Business Association actively promoted the implementation of the policy measures, set up booths to answer questions, issued manuals and application guides, and interpreted the policy information through on-site consultation and webcasting.

At the event, TAOP showed its innovative transformation of traditional outdoor media to a digital Internet media with its ecosystem of “Smart IoT Screen Network- Taoping App - Taoping Go (e-Store)”, where Taoping IoT screens and consumer mobile phones can interact and form dual screen traffic entrances, helping brands reach the audience more efficiently and increase conversion rate through the online store promotion and retail function of Taoping Go (e-Store) platform. With customer behavior analytics and screen terminal location data on the platform, merchants are able to develop better strategies and achieve brand precision marketing and robust business recovery.

"We are glad to see TAOP has attracted great attention from brand owners at the event," said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP. "As a leading provider of smart new media and new retail platform, TAOP will leverage its new media advantages and help enterprises to resume work and recover."

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc.) (TAOP), is a leading provider of smart display terminals and solutions for targeted advertising and online retails. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on cloud-based ad display screens. Connecting owners of Taoping screens, advertisers and consumers, it builds up a resource sharing "Smart IoT Screen Network- Taoping App - Taoping Go (e-Store)" media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone." To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/.

