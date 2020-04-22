Selbyville, Delaware, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on emergency medical supplies & equipment market which estimates the global market valuation for emergency medical supplies will cross US$ 50 billion by 2026. Technological advancements in medical equipment and rising healthcare expenditure will escalate market growth.

Increasing incidence of road accidents, trauma injuries and infectious diseases among several other severe health conditions will offer lucrative growth potential to the market. According to the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, injuries accounts for more than 150,000 deaths and over 3 million non-fatal injuries per year in the U.S. Moreover, injuries are responsible for over 5 million deaths per year globally. Thus, to reduce mortality rate and to foster better treatment plan, emergency medical supplies will foresee robust demand in future.

Recently, emergence of COVID-19 has led to numerous casualties, leading to rise in demand for emergency medical supplies across the globe. Also, rapid spike in the number of patients has resulted into shortage of masks, gloves, ventilators, and respiratory monitors along with other emergency medical supplies. Therefore, firms operating in emergency medical supplies business will foresee immense growth opportunities in the forthcoming period.

Infection control products market was valued at more than USD 7 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at significant growth rate during the forecast period. It is further sub-classified into hand and arm protection equipment, eye and face protection equipment, head protection equipment and others. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), acute respiratory diseases (ARD) have high mortality rate and is responsible for 4 million deaths worldwide. Such infectious diseases spread rapidly through aerosols and direct contact and thus require proper protective equipment during patient handling. With rising incidence of respiratory infections including COVID-19, the market will witness momentous growth in the foreseeable future.

Trauma emergency medical supplies segment held over 20% revenue share in 2019. According to the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, around 50,000 people die due to trauma brain injuries and 2,30,000 are hospitalized per year. Therefore, increasing trauma cases will enhance segment growth. Furthermore, increasing number of falls and accidents owing to increasing geriatric pool will influence segment growth.

Distribution of emergency medical supplies through retail pharmacies constituted around 32% share in 2019. Advantages of retail pharmacies associated with ease-of-access and local presence will increase its preference among the customers. During emergency conditions, retail pharmacies are less time-consuming and convenient point-of-purchase and thus such benefits will positively impact the segment size.

Trauma centers segment will foresee substantial growth during projected period. Increasing number of admissions in these facilities owing to the growing trauma cases will escalate the demand for emergency medical supplies. Furthermore, availability of skilled workforce and advanced medical equipment will further augment the segmental growth over forecast timeline.

Some major findings of the emergency medical supplies market report include:

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases including COVID-19 will rapidly increase the consumption of emergency medical supplies.





Technological advancement such as development of rapid diagnostic equipment and innovation in personal protective equipment material will foster the industry growth.





Government activities to facilitate better supply of emergency medical equipment will have positive impact on the market demand.





Asia Pacific emergency medical supplies market constituted about more than 20% market share in 2019 and expected to grow at significant rate in foreseeable future. Technological developments and increasing healthcare spending in the region will increase market potential for emergency medical supplies. Moreover, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, firms are increasing their manufacturing and supply capacities to meet growing demand for emergency medical supplies. Furthermore, rising elderly population will further stimulate Asia Pacific emergency medical supplies market growth during the forecast years.

Major players operating in the emergency medical supplies & equipment market share include Stryker, Medtronic, Inc., Phillips, GE Healthcare and Smith & Nephew, among other players. Industry players operating in emergency medical supplies are implementing various strategies such as product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships to gain competitive advantage for business expansion. For instance, in April 2020, Stryker announced the launch of Emergency Relief Beds to provide efficient care solutions during COVID-19 pandemic. This product launch will strengthen firm’s business position along with its brand image in the market.

