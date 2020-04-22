Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renal Cell Carcinoma: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Kidney cancer is among the 10 most frequently occurring cancers in Western countries. Globally, about 270,000 cases of kidney cancer are diagnosed annually, and 116,000 people die from the disease each year (Ljungberg et al., 2011).



In 2018, there were 199,032 diagnosed incident cases of RCC in the 8MM. China had the most cases in the 8MM, with 60,699 cases, followed by the US with 57,241 cases. Spain had the lowest number of cases in the 8MM, with 5,232 cases. In 2018, there were 579,682 five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of RCC cancer in the 8MM. The US had the highest number of cases, with 199,238 cases, followed by China with 139,479 cases. Spain had the lowest number of prevalent cases in the 8MM, with 15,248 cases.



Scope of the report



The Renal Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of RCC in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China).

The report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident cases of RCC, segmented by age (for ages 18 years and older) and sex.

Epidemiologists also forecast the five-year diagnosed prevalent cases and 10-year diagnosed prevalent cases of RCC in the 8MM. Additionally, the report provides the RCC diagnosed incident cases, segmented by the stage at diagnosis (stage I, stage II, stage III, stage IV, with stage IV being further segmented by clear cell renal carcinoma, non-clear cell renal carcinoma, and papillary renal cell carcinoma), prognostic model (good risk, intermediate risk, and poor risk), and biomarkers (overexpression of epidermal growth factor receptor [EGFR], vascular endothelial growth factor [VEGF], and mammalian target of rapamycin [mTOR]) for the 8MM.

The RCC epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.

The RCC Epidemiology series will allow you to:

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global RCC market.

Quantify patient populations in the global RCC market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups that present the best opportunities for RCC therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Understand magnitude of RCC by stage at diagnosis and prognostic model, and biomarkers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 RCC: Executive Summary

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related Reports

2.3 Upcoming Reports



3 Epidemiology

3.1 Disease Background

3.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

3.3 Global and Historical Trends

3.4 Forecast Methodology

3.4.1 Sources

3.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods, Population

3.4.3 Forecast Assumptions and Methods, Diagnosed Incident Cases of RCC

3.4.4 Forecast Assumptions and Methods, Diagnosed Incident Cases of RCC by Stage at Diagnosis

3.4.5 Forecast Assumptions and Methods, Diagnosed Incident Cases of RCC by Prognostic Model

3.4.6 Forecast Assumptions and Methods, Diagnosed Incident Cases of RCC by Biomarkers

3.4.7 Forecast Assumptions and Methods, Five-Year and 10-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RCC

3.5 Epidemiological Forecast for RCC (2018-2028)

3.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of RCC

3.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of RCC

3.5.3 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of RCC

3.5.4 Diagnosed Incident Cases of RCC by Stage at Diagnosis

3.5.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of RCC Stage IV by Prognostic Model

3.5.6 Diagnosed Incident Cases of RCC Stage IV by Biomarkers

3.5.7 Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RCC

3.5.8 10-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RCC

3.6 Discussion

3.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

3.6.2 Limitations of the Analysis

3.6.3 Strengths of the Analysis



4 Appendix

4.1 Bibliography

4.2 Abbreviations

4.3 About the Authors

4.3.1 Epidemiologist

4.3.2 Reviewers

4.3.3 Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology

4.3.4 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy



