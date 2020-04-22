New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Needle Coke Market: Focus on Applications (Graphite Electrodes, Lithium-Ion Battery Anode, and Special Carbon Products), Regional - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05888041/?utm_source=GNW

Global Needle Coke Market Forecast, 2019-2024



The global needle coke market is expected to account for a market value of $4.50 billion by the end of 2024. The significant demand for needle coke is primarily generated from industries such as automotive, steel, and electronics. The rising demand for EVs in the market is directly accelerating the growth of the needle coke market.



Expert Quote



"The global needle coke market is expected to witness high demand from the lithium ion battery anode segment wherein anode material manufacturers are switching to needle coke as an alternative to manufacture lithium ion batter anode. Also, the transition from BOF to EAF route of steel production is also anticipated to bolster the demand for needle coke during the forecast period."



Scope of the Global Needle Coke Market



The global needle coke market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the different types of needle coke, their applications, their value, and estimation, among others. The principal purpose of this market analysis is to examine the needle coke industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, restraints, and greenfield & brownfield opportunities, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics (drivers, restraints, and opportunities), supply chain analysis, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The global needle coke report is a compilation of different segments, including market breakdown by type, application, sub-applications, and country.



Market Segmentation



The global needle coke market, based on type, is segmented into oil-based and coal-based needle coke. The oil-based needle coke segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period in the global needle coke market.



The global needle coke market, by application, is segmented into graphite electrode, lithium-ion battery anode, and specialty carbon products. Graphite electrode segment dominated the global needle coke market in 2018 in terms of volume and is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period.



Based on the region, the global needle coke market is segmented into U.S., Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Russia. Data for each of these countries is provided by type and application.



Key Companies in the Global Needle Coke Market



The companies profiled in the report are Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Phillips 66 Company, PetroChina Company Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Sinosteel Corporation, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Shandong Yida New Materials Co., Ltd, GrafTech International Ltd., C-Chem CO., Ltd., and Sumitomo Corporation, among others.



Countries Covered

• China

• U.S.

• Middle East

• Europe

• Japan

