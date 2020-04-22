CONCORD, Mass., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity , a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today announced that industry veteran Edna Conway has been appointed as the newest member of ProcessUnity’s Board of Directors. Conway currently serves as Microsoft’s Vice President and General Manager of Global Security, Risk and Compliance for Azure.



“Resilience in a hyperconnected digital economy requires a new approach. We work with and within a complex, global ecosystem of third parties, both known and unknown. This is precisely why I am thrilled to join the ProcessUnity Board of Directors,” said Conway. “Now more than ever, ProcessUnity’s unique, comprehensive approach to resilience and flexibly designed Third-Party Risk Management solutions are essential. These leading solutions enable ProcessUnity customers to identify, assess and address the full spectrum of risks they are facing. I am eager to join a talented team singularly committed to providing customers tools that ensure effective and adaptive risk management – today and tomorrow.”

Conway brings over 30 years of cybersecurity, compliance, risk management and value chain transformation experience to the ProcessUnity Board of Directors. Prior to her current position at Microsoft, Conway served as the Chief Security Officer, Global Value Chain at Cisco. She is a recognized industry thought leader on the topics of security and compliance and holds a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University, a law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law and executive certification credentials from Carnegie Mellon University, MIT and Stanford University.

“Edna’s risk and compliance experience makes her a perfect addition to a team focused on delivering innovative, market-changing solutions to customers,” said Todd Stone, Chairman of the ProcessUnity Board of Directors. “Edna knows how organizations manage risk and the problems most companies face. Her voice will help develop our product strategy as we continue to meet the changing needs of customers in 2020 and beyond.”

“We are delighted to welcome Edna Conway to the ProcessUnity Board. Her extensive domain expertise in cybersecurity, risk and compliance add significant value to the company,” said Kevin Bhatt, Partner at Long Ridge Equity Partners, the majority owner of ProcessUnity. “Edna’s perspectives will be instrumental in helping ProcessUnity continue to innovate and provide class-leading products to clients.”

Visit www.processunity.com to learn more about ProcessUnity’s award-winning cloud-based Vendor Risk Management platform .

