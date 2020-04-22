Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtualization: Technology & Market Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Virtualization report analyses the current trends, drivers, and inhibitors impacting the virtualization market. The report outlines the evolution of virtualization technologies, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also reviews the revenue opportunities in the virtualization market through to 2023, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sectors, and size band. In addition, following an in-depth ICT decision maker survey, the report outlines enterprises' investment priorities in the Virtualization segment.



The Global Outlook Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Virtualization market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of global revenues from virtualization software.

Market trends, drivers & inhibitors: an analysis of key current trends in the virtualization market, factors driving growth in the virtualization market, and inhibitors to the virtualization market growth.

Vendor landscape : a brief overview of the key virtualization vendors.

Opportunities and recommendations for virtualization vendors

Key report benefits:



The report helps understand the virtualization market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and inhibitors shaping the virtualization segment.

The report provides an assessment of virtualization vendors and their relative positions in the virtualization market.

The report provides insight into revenue opportunity forecasts in the Virtualization market from 2018 to 2023, spanning six regions, 14 verticals, and two size bands.

The report provides an extensive analysis of technology growth predictions based on adoption indicators, end-user technology demand, in-house ICT survey results, and macroeconomic factors.

The report provides a detailed breakdown of the opportunities within the Virtualization segment and its sub categories.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Section 1: Global Virtualization Market

Market Opportunity Forecast, By Type

Market Opportunity Forecast, By Region

Market Opportunity Forecast, By Size Band

Section 2: Market Trends, Driver, & Inhibitors

Current Trends In Virtualization Market

Driving Forces Behind Virtualization Growth

Inhibitors To Enterprise Virtualization Market Growth

Section 3: Virtualization Investment Priorities

Section 4: Vendor Landscape

Brief Overview Of Key Virtualization Vendors

Section 5: Opportunities & Recommendations

List Of Figures

Exhibit 1: Virtualization - Global Market Opportunity Forecast, 2018 - 2023

Exhibit 2: Virtualization - Global Market Opportunity Forecast By Region, 2018 - 2023

Exhibit 3: Virtualization - Global Market Opportunity Forecast By Size Band, 2018 - 2023

Exhibit 4: Current Trends In Virtualization Market

Exhibit 5: Hyper-Converged Infrastructure

Exhibit 6: Mobile Virtualization

Exhibit 7: Nfv Deployments

Exhibit 8: Examples Reflecting Growth In Sdn Landscape

Exhibit 9: Data Center Virtualization Developments

Exhibit 10: Desktop Virtualization

Exhibit 11: Data Virtualization

Exhibit 12: Driving Forces Behind Enterprise Content Management Market Growth

Exhibit 13: Virtualization Management

Exhibit 14: Enterprise On-Premise Costs

Exhibit 15: Back Up And Disaster Recovery Using Virtualization

Exhibit 16: Inhibitors To Virtualization Market Growth

Exhibit 17: Corsa Red Armor To Handle Network Security

Exhibit 18: Virtualization Investment Priorities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a7czog

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900