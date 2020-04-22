Dublin, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtualization: Technology & Market Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Virtualization report analyses the current trends, drivers, and inhibitors impacting the virtualization market. The report outlines the evolution of virtualization technologies, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also reviews the revenue opportunities in the virtualization market through to 2023, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sectors, and size band. In addition, following an in-depth ICT decision maker survey, the report outlines enterprises' investment priorities in the Virtualization segment.
The Global Outlook Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Virtualization market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of global revenues from virtualization software.
- Market trends, drivers & inhibitors: an analysis of key current trends in the virtualization market, factors driving growth in the virtualization market, and inhibitors to the virtualization market growth.
- Vendor landscape : a brief overview of the key virtualization vendors.
- Opportunities and recommendations for virtualization vendors
Key report benefits:
- The report helps understand the virtualization market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and inhibitors shaping the virtualization segment.
- The report provides an assessment of virtualization vendors and their relative positions in the virtualization market.
- The report provides insight into revenue opportunity forecasts in the Virtualization market from 2018 to 2023, spanning six regions, 14 verticals, and two size bands.
- The report provides an extensive analysis of technology growth predictions based on adoption indicators, end-user technology demand, in-house ICT survey results, and macroeconomic factors.
- The report provides a detailed breakdown of the opportunities within the Virtualization segment and its sub categories.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Section 1: Global Virtualization Market
- Market Opportunity Forecast, By Type
- Market Opportunity Forecast, By Region
- Market Opportunity Forecast, By Size Band
- Section 2: Market Trends, Driver, & Inhibitors
- Current Trends In Virtualization Market
- Driving Forces Behind Virtualization Growth
- Inhibitors To Enterprise Virtualization Market Growth
- Section 3: Virtualization Investment Priorities
- Section 4: Vendor Landscape
- Brief Overview Of Key Virtualization Vendors
- Section 5: Opportunities & Recommendations
List Of Figures
- Exhibit 1: Virtualization - Global Market Opportunity Forecast, 2018 - 2023
- Exhibit 2: Virtualization - Global Market Opportunity Forecast By Region, 2018 - 2023
- Exhibit 3: Virtualization - Global Market Opportunity Forecast By Size Band, 2018 - 2023
- Exhibit 4: Current Trends In Virtualization Market
- Exhibit 5: Hyper-Converged Infrastructure
- Exhibit 6: Mobile Virtualization
- Exhibit 7: Nfv Deployments
- Exhibit 8: Examples Reflecting Growth In Sdn Landscape
- Exhibit 9: Data Center Virtualization Developments
- Exhibit 10: Desktop Virtualization
- Exhibit 11: Data Virtualization
- Exhibit 12: Driving Forces Behind Enterprise Content Management Market Growth
- Exhibit 13: Virtualization Management
- Exhibit 14: Enterprise On-Premise Costs
- Exhibit 15: Back Up And Disaster Recovery Using Virtualization
- Exhibit 16: Inhibitors To Virtualization Market Growth
- Exhibit 17: Corsa Red Armor To Handle Network Security
- Exhibit 18: Virtualization Investment Priorities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a7czog
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900