The Smart Greenhouse Market is Projected to Reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 Billion in 2020



The smart greenhouse market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the continuously increasing population of the region, thereby leading to a rising demand for food. This has led to an increase in the adoption of advanced technologies such as smart greenhouses to enable the supply of fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the year. The growers in China have also introduced advanced growing techniques such as controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) and hydroponics to increase their yields.



Moreover, high pressure to improve agricultural yields with limited available resources and increased requirements to protect crops from unexpected climatic changes are also expected to increase the adoption of smart greenhouses in APAC during the forecast period. The major restraints for the growth of the market are high investment costs owing to the deployment of expensive systems in smart greenhouses. The absence of industry standards for managing farm data and the difficulty in the integration of different components and technologies used in smart greenhouses act as major challenges for the growth of the market.



The hardware segment projected to hold a large share of the smart greenhouse market during the forecast period.

Hardware devices such as HVAC systems, LED grow lights, sensors, irrigation systems, and control systems used in smart greenhouses are gaining popularity across the world. HVAC systems are installed in greenhouses for regulating their internal temperature. Supplemental lighting is used in smart greenhouses to stimulate plant growth during cloudy or low-light conditions. LED grow lights are emerging as a popular technology for supplemental lighting in smart greenhouses. They are proving to be the best lighting systems owing to their compact design, adjustable light spectrum, and cool and directional light emissions. Irrigation systems are installed in smart greenhouses for watering plants at regular intervals, and material handling equipment is used for transporting yields from smart greenhouses to destinations. HVAC systems enable heating and cooling inside smart greenhouses, along with ventilation.



Among end users, the commercial growers segment to hold the largest share of the smart greenhouse market from 2020 to 2025.

Commercial greenhouses are high-tech structures, which provide stable, highly controlled environments for the cultivation of plants, such as flowers, vegetables, and fruits to commercial growers. Environmental factors such as temperature, light exposure, irrigation, fertilization, humidity, and ventilation can be precisely controlled by growers in smart greenhouses for the optimal growth of crops. Commercial smart greenhouses enable the cultivation of plants in large volumes for commercial growers. These greenhouses maintain mid-to-high temperature (often between 45F and 100F, depending on plants being cultivated or the season of the year) using glass or plastic materials to enable the transmission of visible and near-visible ultraviolet (UV) and infrared radiation (IR).



Europe projected to hold the largest share of the smart greenhouse market during the forecast period.

The agriculture sector in Europe is highly professional and technologically advanced. This region has the strongest economies in the world and widespread industries, leading to its increased capital investment capabilities. Countries such as the Netherlands, Spain, and Italy have large areas under greenhouse cultivation. However, in Spain, growers mostly cultivate their plants in simple tunnel-like greenhouses without using any climate control technologies. The farmers in Europe have already adopted the concept of smart greenhouses. A large number of smart greenhouse projects are being carried out in the region. For instance, Certhon has completed 38 smart greenhouse projects in Europe.

