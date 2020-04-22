TORONTO, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce that the Department of National Defence approved the Company’s completion of the second phase of a multi-phase R&D program through the Department of National Defence’s Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program. Datametrex will be receiving approximately $217,000 CAD as payment for completion of phase 2. The Company will continue to work on phase 3 of the program to further develop Nexalogy SMART, Social Media Automated Reporting Technologies. Due to confidentiality requirements, the Company is not permitted to provide additional details about the nature of the work being performed for the Department of National Defence.



IDEaS supports the development of solutions from their conceptual stage, through prototype testing and capability development. The program includes several elements that promote collaboration between innovators, provides developmental resources and provides opportunities to interact with DND’s science and military members. Through which all innovators are on an even playing field to solve specific defence and security challenges. For more info about the program, see here: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/programs/defence-ideas.html

“The completion of phase 2, marks the halfway point of this project and reflects the important work we are doing to help the Government of Canada maintain a technological advantage in the realm of cyber social media security. We are happy to have the go ahead to continue the contract.” says Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ).

