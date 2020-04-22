State, local and zip-code level data helps identify populations most in need of basic services amid COVID-19 quarantines



The COVID Vulnerability Index models clinical risk factors and socioeconomic determinants of health to provide insights on the most vulnerable populations by county

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) today announced the launch of its COVID-19 At-Risk Populations, a website to make localized population health data available to organizations on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus. The website, available at www.conduent.com/solution/covid-19-at-risk/, is the first of its kind and an extension of Conduent’s Healthy Communities Institute (HCI) community health management platform.

The COVID-19 At-Risk Populations website is a unique resource that provides actionable information to locate those who are currently most at risk of facing unmet social and health needs due to current COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. Advanced modeling and data analysis also help organizations protect and save lives by allowing them to identify communities at risk of severe illness during future COVID-19 outbreaks.

Organizations including health departments, emergency operations response teams, hospitals and health systems, state and local elected officials and community-based organizations can access the website to find populations at immediate risk. Users can find data and mapping that uses a variety of information including census data for the following populations at the state, county, and zip code level:

Population 65+ who are at higher risk for severe illness from coronavirus

People 65+ living below poverty level who may be at greater risk as they have fewer resources to access food and other necessities

People 65+ living alone who may lack social networks to assist them in accessing food and other necessities

Households participating in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) where children may not have access to free and reduced breakfast and lunch that was available prior to school closures

Users of the website can also view the COVID Vulnerability Index to understand, county by county, the future risk for widespread severe illness due to COVID-19. The index combines clinical factors such as respiratory disease, coronary heart disease, hypertension and diabetes with social and economic determinants of health such as income, educational attainment and occupation to anticipate risk for COVID-19. For counties that have not yet experienced high numbers of COVID-19 cases, the COVID Vulnerability Index may be used to plan ongoing prevention efforts in order to minimize future deaths and hospitalizations due to the disease.

“As new cases of coronavirus are identified and stay-at-home orders are placed, the risk is increasing that underserved populations are going without basic needs including food and access to health services. We are proud to offer the COVID-19 At-Risk Populations website as a public service to help officials locate and assist those who may be most at risk of going without the most basic needs amid mandatory shelter in place orders happening now. And as we move forward with long-term planning to limit the impact of this disease, we hope to provide communities across the country with insights to help them focus efforts on those populations that are most vulnerable,” said David Williams, General Manager, Healthcare Provider Solutions, Conduent.

Organizations and media outlets wishing to access community data can visit www.conduent.com/solution/covid-19-at-risk/. The data is a subset of information available within Conduent’s HCI platform, which includes hundreds of health, social and economic indicators to inform a variety of approaches to address health and community health issues. HCI data is helping healthcare and public health professionals set priorities and align resources to improve health outcomes, wellness and unmet social needs for more than 115 million lives in 530 counties.

About Healthy Communities Institute

Conduent Healthy Communities Institute (HCI) specializes in providing social determinants of health data to organizations so that they can improve health in the populations they work with. HCI offers three solutions: 1) data on health and social determinants of health to show populations at highest risk for various health and community health concerns 2) consulting services that can help clients better understand the data; and 3) a platform that can help clients track progress on plans.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services , and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com .

