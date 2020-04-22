New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Germany Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2019-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796170/?utm_source=GNW

The implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will act as a driver for data center investment and regional cloud network development in Germany. The GDPR increased market growth for data centers in Germany by10% in 2018. As public cloud services dominate the market in Germany, private cloud services are expected to grow in government agencies, as they plan to make greater use of cloud services in public administration during the forecast period. However, hybrid cloud services have stronger growth potential than private and public cloud services. Germany is the fifth largest digital economy in the world. Over 80% enterprises in the manufacturing sector in Germany plan to digitize their value chain by 2024. Big data and IoT technology will increase investments in the data center market as enterprises in Germany are observing high data generation across industries.

Increased digital economy initiatives along with high industrial tech spend, growth in smart cities initiatives, which is leading to increased edge datacenter deployment, and the procurement of renewable energy to reduce electricity are expected to drive the datacenter investment in Germany. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the Germany data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.



The report considers the present scenario of the datacenter construction market in Germany and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019?2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the Germany data center market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the datacenter construction market.



Key Highlights of the Report:

• Berlin, Hamburg, and Munich are the leading three smart cities in Germany using IoT for business and commercial purposes.

• In 2018, the renewable electricity generation accounted for 60% of the total electricity generated in Germany (219 TWh), with wind energy constituting around 50%.

• Metered/switched PDUs are likely to dominate the Germany data center market during the period 2019?2024.

• The adoption of two rack PDUs over 10 kW power capacity in the high-density environment will be a significant boost to the Germany data center market.

• Free cooling helps to reduce OPEX by uptp 70% and aids to run data center operations at a PUE of less than 1.3.



