The annual general meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA was held today, Wednesday 22 April 2020 in Aalesund, Norway.
All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the annual general meeting that was sent to the Oslo Stock Exchange on 1 April 2020.
The board now consists of:
Knut Trygve Flakk, Chairman of the Board
Kristine Landmark, Deputy Chair
Katsunori Mori, Board Member
Hans Peter Havdal, Board Member
Liv Astri Hovem, Board Member
The complete minutes of the annual general meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.hexagongroup.com.
For more information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com
Hexagon Composites ASA
Aalesund, NORWAY
