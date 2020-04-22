BOSTON, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, reminds shareholders that it filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders against Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) and certain of its officers for securities fraud. The lead plaintiff deadline is April 27, 2020. Investors who purchased Crown Castle shares between February 26, 2018 and February 26, 2020 should contact the firm for a free case evaluation .

The lawsuit—the only one filed in the court located in Crown Castle’s headquarters—U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, alleges that Crown Castle’s financial accounting and reporting were not in accordance with GAAP and, as such, Crown Castle’s net income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted funds from operations were artificially inflated throughout the Class Period.

The truth came to light on February 26, 2020, when Crown Castle announced that it would need to restate its previously issued financial statements to correct material misstatements. As a result of this disclosure, Crown Castle’s share price fell significantly.

If you purchased or acquired shares of Crown Castle common stock and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, or via email at cases@blockesq.com , or at https://shareholder.law/crowncastle . Crown Castle investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Crown Castle common stock may, no later than April 27, 2020 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the Class.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: cases@blockesq.com

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP

www.blockesq.com