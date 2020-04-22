New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Devices Testing Services Market: Focus on Tests, 14 Countries Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05888040/?utm_source=GNW

Overview of the Global Medical Devices Testing Services Market



Global medical devices testing services are currently witnessing a significant change in the market landscape.There are some major transformations in the regulatory scenario for medical devices to get approval.



Thus, this is leading to potential growth opportunities for the medical devices testing services market.Moreover, there is an extensive entry of tech-giants and software companies into the healthcare space.



These companies are integrating their expertise in advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms, into the medical ecosystem. In addition, with a rise in reports of adverse events and the resultant, product recalls, medical devices testing services is expected to grow multi-fold in the coming years.



Medical Devices Testing Services Market Forecast, 2019-2029



The Global Medical Devices Testing Services Market Report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.81% during the forecast period, 2019-2029.



Expert Quote



“The industry is growing multi-fold owing to the regulatory compliances for medical devices across regions. However, one interesting thing could be a potential partnership between a large medical devices testing service industry player, and a global tech giant that has an expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics tools, among others. When these partnerships and their service offerings are introduced or further commercialized in the future, the market could grow tenfold.”



Scope of the Medical Devices Testing Services Market



The report constitutes an in-depth study of the global medical devices testing services market, including a thorough analysis of different types of tests that are conducted for medical devices testing.The study also presents a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and the estimation of the market size in the forecast period 2019-2029.



The scope of this report is focused on the different testing types. The market value may vary from 7-8% as the data has been collected from different sources at the regional and country level.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the global medical devices testing services market in terms of various factors influencing it, such as recent trends and technological advancements.The market has been segmented into ‘test revenue’, and ‘region’.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the tests that are allied with the medical devices testing services market.The market analysis includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players, key strategies, and developments taking place in the market.



In addition to that, it includes market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis.



Market Segmentation



By Test Type



• Sterility Assurance and Microbiology Testing

• Biocompatibility Testing

• Stability Testing

• Material Characterization Analytical Testing

• Preclinical Testing



By Region



• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World



Key Companies in the Medical Devices Testing Services Market Industry



The key players contributing to the global medical devices testing services market are Bureau Veritas S.A., Element Materials Technology Group, North American Science Associates, Inc., Eurofins Scientific Group, Charles River Laboratories, WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd., Toxikon Corporation, Sotera Health LLC, Intertek Group plc, Absorption Systems LLC, Pace Analytical Services, LLC, SGS S.A., and Pacific BioLabs, Inc, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Australia and New Zealand

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East and Africa

