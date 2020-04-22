MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophix, a global leader in mid-market Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, today was recognized by TrustRadius with a 2020 Top Rated award for Corporate Performance Management Software.



With a score of 9.1 of 10 and over 178 Prophix reviews and ratings , Prophix received one of the top ratings by the TrustRadius community for its usability, availability, and performance that suit organizations’ business strategies for today and tomorrow.

“We’re thrilled to receive this award from TrustRadius for the third consecutive year,” said Alok Ajmera, President of Prophix Software. “To be recognized directly by business users is one of the highest honors, as it further validates our commitment to helping mid-sized organizations worldwide transform their financial budgeting, reporting, and forecasting processes so they can focus more on high-level, strategic aspects of their business.”

The TrustRadius Top Rated awards are unique in that they are an unbiased reflection of customer sentiment, based solely on user satisfaction scores. In order to earn a Top Rated badge for Corporate Performance Management, products must be in the top tier of the category with 20 or more reviews and ratings. Every reviewer is verified and vetted before publication to ensure buyers can make truly informed decisions.

About Prophix

Your business is evolving. And the way you plan and report on your business should evolve too. Prophix helps midmarket companies achieve their goals more successfully with its innovative Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software. With Prophix, finance leaders improve profitability and minimize risk by automating budgeting, planning and reporting, and puts the focus back on what matters most – uncovering business opportunities and driving competitive advantage. Whether in the cloud or on-premise, Prophix supports your future with a platform that flexes to suit your strategic realities, today and tomorrow.

About TrustRadius: TrustRadius is the customer voice and insights platform that helps tech buyers make great decisions, and helps technology vendors acquire and retain great customers. Each month, over half a million B2B technology buyers use over 222,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Next Coast Ventures, Mayfield Fund, and LiveOak Venture Partners.

